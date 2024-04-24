Qualcomm unveils shortlisted startups for Make in Africa 2024

Industries

    24 Apr 2024
    24 Apr 2024
    Qualcomm has announced the shortlisted startups for its Qualcomm Make in Africa 2024 competition, as well as the winner of the 2023 Wireless Reach Social Impact Fund.
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    The Qualcomm Africa Innovation Platform, now in its second year, aims to work with and support the development of Africa's emerging technology ecosystem by providing mentorship, education, and training programmes with a focus on 5G, edge AI/ML, computing, and IoT. This year, Qualcomm received approximately 250 applications from 30 countries.

    The selected startups will receive free mentorship, business coaching, access to engineering consultation for product development, and guidance on protecting intellectual property. The 2024 cohort includes the following startups (listed in alphabetical order):  

    • Aurora Health from Kenya provides AI-based cardiovascular healthcare tools
    • CropScan from Kenya uses solar-powered smart farming IoT devices
    • Cure Bionics from Tunisia makes smart 3D printed prosthetic arms
    • DevisionX from Egypt provides AI-based low-code computer vision tools 
    • Kalio from Cameroon is building AI tools for Agricultural IoT
    • Kitovu from Nigeria provides tools and software for smart agricultural warehouse management
    • NextAI Studios from Kenya builds AI-based emotion detection into toys for children’s mental healthcare
    • RIM Nextgen from Kenya, uses smart tools for monitoring propane consumption
    • Sparcx from South Africa uses AI for enhancing radar signal processing
    • Vizmerald from Tunisia, is working on AI-based textile industry inspection

    Qualcomm has also announced the awardee of the 2023 Wireless Reach Social Impact Fund. This fund, provided by Qualcomm through its Qualcomm Wireless Reach Initiative, aims to support startups in scaling their societal and market impact.

    Ecorich Solutions, a female-founded organisation based in Nairobi, Kenya, will be awarded funding to help scale the impact of their smart organic food composter.

    Wireless Reach funding will support Ecorich to address the dual challenge of organic waste management and the need for sustainable agricultural practices, with the goal of reducing environmental pollution, improving crop yields for farmers, and mitigating waste-related health risks for communities.

    The other nine startups from the 2023 cohort will also receive valuable stipends to continue fueling their growth.

    These startups have showcased innovative uses of wireless technology to address pressing needs in their communities.

