Environment & Natural Resources News South Africa

    Public comment sought on rhino management plan

    20 Jun 2024
    20 Jun 2024
    Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Barbara Creecy has published a notification in the Government Gazette on the revised Biodiversity Management Plan for Black and White Rhino in South Africa.
    Image source: Nicole Kruger from Pexels

    “The Black and White Rhino Biodiversity Management Plan (BMP) aims to provide a strategic approach and detailed action plan to conserve rhino in South Africa; and for engaging with the relevant range States.

    “The revision of the BMP consolidates previous work done at policy and planning level on rhino management into a single integrated tool in order to usher in a whole-of-society approach in the interest of both the rhinos and the people of South Africa,” the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment said on Tuesday.

    The notice was published in the Government Gazette in terms of section 46 of the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act, 2004 (Act No. 10 of 2004), for public comment.

    File photo: Black rhinos, one of the world's endangered animals, are seen at a farm outside Klerksdorp, in the north west province, South Africa, 24 February 2016. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
    Rhino poaching in South Africa increases in 2023

      27 Feb 2024

    Members of the public are invited to submit written representations on or objection on the revised Biodiversity Management Plan (BMP), within 30 days from the date of publication of the notice in the Gazette or in the newspaper, whichever date is the last, to the following addresses:

    By post to: The Director General: Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment

    Attention: Ms Humbulani Mafumo
    Private Bag X447
    Pretoria
    0001

    By hand at: Environment House, 473 Steve Biko Road, Arcadia, Pretoria, 0083.

    By email: az.vog.effd@tnemeganamnoitavresnoc

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za

    More industry news

    Next
