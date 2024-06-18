PepsiCo's Kgodiso Fund fuels growth for Stokka Fela in township markets

Stokka Fela, a young business in the fast-moving consumer goods sector, has been boosted by a partnership with the PepsiCo-founded Kgodiso Development Fund.

Image supplied

Stokka Fela's primary focus is the selling and distribution of national and international brands to spaza shops.

They currently distribute to over 2,000 spaza shops across the townships of Tembisa, Diepsloot, Olivenhoutbosch, Cosmo City, Mabopane, Garankuwa, Soshanguve and Hammanskraal, with a focus on bringing convenience to the doorstep of local communities.

The Kgodiso Development Fund is an independently run fund founded by PepsiCo. The fund aims to support the broad socioeconomic imperatives of education, SMMEs, emerging farmers and enterprise development across PepsiCo’s value chain.

“Our collaboration with Stokka Fela is a testament to our commitment to inclusive empowerment and is designed to strengthen the market presence of black-owned enterprises along the food and beverage value chain," said Diale Tilo, executive director of the Kgodiso Development Fund.

He adds, “Funding provided by the Kgodiso Development Fund to Stokka Fela, has enabled the company to increase its business operational efficiency, and expand its footprint.”

"Stokka Fela is honoured to be the first distributor supported by the Kgodiso Development Fund.

This partnership not only brings convenience and access to a wide variety of essential food and snacks to local communities but opens doors to employment opportunities for the youth.

We look forward to contributing to the transformative journey initiated by Kgodiso," stated Katlego Modise, founder and managing director of Stokka Fela.