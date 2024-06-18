Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

eQvestTopco MediaBusiness Partners LimitedGreenCapeThe Noise FactorySME South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Funding News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

    Elections 2024

    Search jobs

    PepsiCo's Kgodiso Fund fuels growth for Stokka Fela in township markets

    18 Jun 2024
    18 Jun 2024
    Stokka Fela, a young business in the fast-moving consumer goods sector, has been boosted by a partnership with the PepsiCo-founded Kgodiso Development Fund.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Stokka Fela's primary focus is the selling and distribution of national and international brands to spaza shops.

    They currently distribute to over 2,000 spaza shops across the townships of Tembisa, Diepsloot, Olivenhoutbosch, Cosmo City, Mabopane, Garankuwa, Soshanguve and Hammanskraal, with a focus on bringing convenience to the doorstep of local communities.

    The Kgodiso Development Fund is an independently run fund founded by PepsiCo. The fund aims to support the broad socioeconomic imperatives of education, SMMEs, emerging farmers and enterprise development across PepsiCo’s value chain.

    “Our collaboration with Stokka Fela is a testament to our commitment to inclusive empowerment and is designed to strengthen the market presence of black-owned enterprises along the food and beverage value chain," said Diale Tilo, executive director of the Kgodiso Development Fund.

    PepsiCo Foundation launches the Mzansi Black Business Accelerator
    PepsiCo Foundation launches the Mzansi Black Business Accelerator

    27 Mar 2024

    He adds, “Funding provided by the Kgodiso Development Fund to Stokka Fela, has enabled the company to increase its business operational efficiency, and expand its footprint.”

    "Stokka Fela is honoured to be the first distributor supported by the Kgodiso Development Fund.

    This partnership not only brings convenience and access to a wide variety of essential food and snacks to local communities but opens doors to employment opportunities for the youth.

    We look forward to contributing to the transformative journey initiated by Kgodiso," stated Katlego Modise, founder and managing director of Stokka Fela.

    Read more: PepsiCo, Diale Tilo, Kgodiso Development Fund
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Related

    Battle of the beverages: Varun Beverages acquires BevCo, sets to expand African footprint
    Battle of the beverages: Varun Beverages acquires BevCo, sets to expand African footprint
    16 May 2024
    PepsiCo Foundation launches the Mzansi Black Business Accelerator
    PepsiCo Foundation launches the Mzansi Black Business Accelerator
    27 Mar 2024
    Firdous Osman joins Boomtown as MD
    BoomtownFirdous Osman joins Boomtown as MD
    9 Feb 2024
    NikNaks calls Mzansi's youth to make their mark with #OwnYourNak competition
    NikNaks calls Mzansi's youth to make their mark with #OwnYourNak competition
    18 Oct 2023
    Futurelife invests R75m in Dube Trade Port special economic zone
    Futurelife invests R75m in Dube Trade Port special economic zone
    8 Oct 2023
    Simba's new Steakhouse Beef flavoured chips: An ode to Mzansi's vibrant braai culture
    MSports MarketingSimba's new Steakhouse Beef flavoured chips: An ode to Mzansi's vibrant braai culture
    21 Sep 2023
    PepsiCo raises R600,000 to assist Food Forward SA
    PepsiCo raises R600,000 to assist Food Forward SA
    30 Aug 2023
    Top Empowerment Awards 2023 finalists
    Topco MediaTop Empowerment Awards 2023 finalists
    20 Jul 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz