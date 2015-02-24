Paycorp announces acquisition of Pilot Software

Paycorp, a leading international payments provider has acquired Pilot Software, a provider of cutting-edge point-of-sale software and hardware solutions for the restaurant and hospitality industry. This strategic move strengthens Paycorp's market presence and enhances its product offering, enabling businesses to benefit from a diverse range of payment solutions.

Wayne Abramson of Paycorp

Wayne Abramson of Paycorp commented: "We are thrilled to welcome Pilot Software to the Paycorp family. Their expertise in point-of-sale technology, combined with our deep-rooted presence in global payments, creates an exciting synergy. By combining forces, we will offer restaurant and hospitality businesses seamless, efficient, and value-driven solutions that simplify operations and enhance customer experience. This acquisition reaffirms our commitment to delivering innovative, cost-effective and a collaborative payment offering.”

Pilot Software has been a trusted partner to thousands of businesses for over 30 years, offering robust and scalable point-of-safe technology that optimises both front- and back-office functions. Pilot will continue to operate independently, ensuring uninterrupted service and ongoing support for its clients.

Glenn Miller, managing director at Pilot Software, added: "Joining forces with Paycorp marks a significant milestone in Pilot Software’s journey. We have always been passionate about innovation, and this partnership allows us to accelerate our growth while continuing to provide cutting-edge solutions to our clients. We share the same purpose-driven approach as Paycorp, and we are confident this partnership will accelerate our growth, broaden our offering and add value for our clients across Southern Africa and beyond."

About Paycorp

Paycorp is a leading international payments provider with operations in Southern Africa, Eastern Europe and the United Kingdom. Leveraging over 25 years of unparalleled expertise, Paycorp stands as a payments powerhouse, renowned for its reliability, agility, and comprehensive services including ATM and cash related services, transaction processing, embedded business funding and value-added services.

About Pilot Software

Pilot Software is a premier developer of point-of-sale solutions tailored for the hospitality sector. With a strong focus on operational efficiency, Pilot’s technology streamlines business processes, enhances customer service, and optimises management functions for both independent operators and large franchise groups. Trusted by over 30 major franchise brands and thousands of independent businesses, Pilot Software delivers powerful, scalable solutions to the restaurant and hospitality industries.



