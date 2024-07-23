Finance Banking
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Paycorp GroupCox YeatsGEOTERRA ImageMultiChoiceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    African Bank names group chief risk officer

    3 Feb 2025
    3 Feb 2025
    African Bank has appointed Prishy Padayachee as its new group chief risk officer. Padayachee will step into the role vacated by outgoing group chief risk officer Piet Swanepoel, who is retiring after a decade in this important role.
    Source: Supplied. Prishy Padayachee, African Bank's Group Chief Risk Officer.
    Source: Supplied. Prishy Padayachee, African Bank's Group Chief Risk Officer.

    Padayachee is a seasoned banking professional and leader, with considerable experience in risk management of retail, business and Corporate & Investment banking segments. He was previously the Head: Group Credit, Business and Commercial clients at Standard Bank.

    “Sound risk management is a crucial element of our strategic journey,” says African Bank Group chief executive officer Kennedy G Bungane.

    “We are the stewards of a banking legacy far greater than ourselves, and Prishy’s expertise is a welcome addition to our team as we strive to safeguard that legacy for the benefit of generations to come.”

    Through an audacious strategy adopted in 2021, Excelerate25, African Bank has experienced significant growth in customer numbers and profitability, and the diversification of its revenue streams. As part of its strategic journey, the bank acquired both Grindrod Bank, and the assets and liabilities of Ubank in 2022, followed by the Capital Equipment Finance and Commercial Property Finance businesses of Sasfin Bank in 2023.

    Guided by its vision of a bank for the people, by the people, serving the people, and inspired by its rich heritage, the bank is determined to leave a positive impact in the communities it serves, and in the South African economy as a whole.

    “I’m delighted to be joining African Bank at such an exciting juncture,” says Padayachee. “This is a different kind of bank – a bank with a sense of purpose that transcends mere profit margins. I feel privileged to be able to play my part in the continued growth of African Bank and look forward to the many new developments and innovations already planned for 2025.”

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz