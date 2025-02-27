Finance Financial Services
    Finance Financial Services

    Paycorp appoints payments industry leader John Chaplin to board

    Issued by Paycorp Group
    27 Feb 2025
    27 Feb 2025
    Paycorp, a leading international payments provider, has appointed John Chaplin as a non-executive director to its board. Chaplin brings over 30 years of global retail payments and fintech expertise, further strengthening Paycorp’s governance and strategic oversight.
    John Chaplin, Paycorp
    John Chaplin, Paycorp

    Chaplin has played a pivotal role in the evolution of the payments industry, with extensive experience across card payments, mobile transactions, and B2B financial solutions. His career spans executive and board-level positions at some of the world’s leading payments and fintech organisations.

    “We are thrilled to welcome John to Paycorp’s Board,” said Steven Kark, co-founder and CEO of Paycorp. “His extensive experience in fintech and payments, combined with his track record of scaling and transforming businesses, will be invaluable as we continue to grow and enhance our payment solutions. John’s global perspective and industry expertise align perfectly with our vision of delivering world-class payment solutions.”

    Previously, Chaplin served as executive vice president and chief information officer at Visa, where he led the high-volume, high-availability European processing business. He also held global business development roles at First Data, driving initiatives such as interconnecting payments networks across multiple countries and developing debit card processing solutions. As chairman of Ixaris Payments, he helped establish the company as one of the largest payments providers to travel agents globally.

    Chaplin has provided strategic advisory services to Helios Investment Partners, a leading African private equity fund, and has played an instrumental role in scaling and transforming several payments companies. As chairman of Global Processing Services, he helped drive its growth into a global issuer processor, powering fintech leaders such as Revolut and Starling before its sale to a private equity consortium in a landmark deal exceeding $400m. He has also served on the boards of Sentenial and T-Pay Mobile, overseeing their growth and successful acquisitions.

    Currently, Chaplin is director and chair of the Remuneration Committee for Interswitch, the largest payments company in West Africa. He also chairs the Global Payments Innovation Jury, an initiative that brings together leading fintech and payments CEOs to produce influential industry reports.

    Chaplin’s deep knowledge of domestic payment networks and regulatory frameworks across markets, including South Africa, Australia, France, India, Turkey, the UAE and Vietnam makes him a valuable addition to Paycorp’s board.

    Chaplin holds a BSc in Economics & Economic History from Loughborough University and a Masters in Management from Henley Business School.

    About Paycorp

    Paycorp is a leading international payments provider with operations in Southern Africa, Eastern Europe and the United Kingdom. Leveraging over 25 years of unparalleled expertise, Paycorp stands as a payments powerhouse, renowned for its reliability, agility, and comprehensive services including ATM and cash related services, transaction processing, embedded business funding and value-added services.

    Helios Investment Partners, Steven Kark, Paycorp
    Paycorp Group
    Paycorp is a leading international payments provider in Southern Africa, Central and Eastern Europe and the United Kingdom.
