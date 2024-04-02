Operations officially launched at AGL Lobito Terminal to strengthen the Lobito corridor

Africa Global Logistics (AGL), a leading player in logistics and port operations in Africa, officially launched the activities of its subsidiary AGL Lobito Terminal (ALT) during a ceremony presided over by the honorable Dr. Ricardo Viegas de Abreu, Minister of Transport of Angola. The event was attended by AGL's President Philippe Labonne and officials from Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The operations at this terminal are implemented thanks to the 730 employees of AGL Lobito Terminal, as well as the handling equipment, information systems, and container and conventional terminal yards of the Port of Lobito. It thus offers, with a quay depth of 14m, the capacity to accommodate large-capacity ships and handle more than one million tonnes of bulk goods and more than 100,000 TEU containers per year.

The second largest port hub in Angola, the Port of Lobito is intended to meet the needs for improving the living conditions of 35 million Angolans and the populations of neighboring countries. It is positioned to play a strategic role in the global energy transition, being the first Atlantic gateway to the Copperbelt region. This port infrastructure will participate in the transport of strategic mineral flows (copper, cobalt) to international markets as well as in the development of agricultural production basins and the industrialisation of the region. It will significantly reduce transit times to European and American markets, thus strengthening the efficiency of the African logistics chain.

"The Government is pleased to engage this partnership with a major operator of African logistics. Its expertise and experience will allow the Port of Lobito to have a positive impact on the socio-economic development of the region. The connection of this port to the existing Benguela railway network extending over 1300km and to the future railway line to Zambia will allow, thanks to the actions to improve the productivity of this platform, to substantially reduce the time for the transport of goods," said the Angolan Minister of Transport.

AGL is committed through an investment plan of 100 million euros to increase the attractiveness of the terminal and to contribute to the economic and social development of the region. Thanks to its maritime, port, and logistics solutions, AGL will enable the Lobito port platform to play its role as a growth accelerator for Angola and the sub-region.

"The Lobito terminal validates our strategy aimed at improving living conditions and promoting economic competitiveness through robust and multimodal logistics solutions that meet Africa's challenges. Our operations on the Lobito corridor will be essential to facilitate market access and support industries essential to the global economy, especially in the context of the transition to renewable energy sources," said Philippe Labonne, President of AGL.

By bringing the port services of Lobito to international standards, AGL thus launches the industrial project that will improve the connectivity of Angola's port platform with the support of the world's leading shipping company, MSC. The Port of Lobito will therefore promote sustainable growth and increased regional integration.

About Africa Global Logistics (AGL)

AGL is the leading multimodal logistics operator in Africa, offering global, customised, and innovative logistics solutions to its African and international clients. The company is now part of the MSC Group, a leading shipping and logistics company. With a network including 250 logistics and maritime agencies, 22 port and rail concessions, 66 dry ports, and 2 river terminals, AGL has expertise developed over more than a century. With a team of more than 23,000 employees spread across 49 countries, AGL aims to contribute sustainably to Africa's transformations. AGL is also present in Haiti and Timor.

www.aglgroup.com

About AGL Lobito Terminal

AGL is the reference shareholder of AGL Lobito Terminal (ALT), the operator of the multipurpose and container terminal of Lobito. With a quay depth of 14m and direct access to the sea, the Port of Lobito allows Angola to accommodate large-capacity ships. AGL will manage the container and multipurpose terminals which have 1200 m of quay, a storage area of 26 hectares offering a capacity of 12,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU), and handling equipment. The terminal is equipped with 02 gantry cranes and 04 quay cranes. It offers 330 refrigerated container plugs. ALT is led by David Reekmans.