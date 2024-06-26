Old Mutual launches Mobile Virtual Operator Network

Old Mutual has launched a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) service. The insurance giant will be offering competitive mobile services designed to meet the needs of today’s dynamic and connected world.

Source: Wikipedia.

Old Mutual is set to transform mobile connectivity in the lower segment market by providing customers with unparallelled value in data packages.

“The launch of the MVNO service which will be known as Old Mutual Connect is a part of our Integrated Financial Services (IFS) strategy to deliver tangible value-added services to our customers,” says Clarence Nethengwe, managing director of Old Mutual Mass Foundation cluster and chief executive officer designate of the OM Bank.

“Affordable data and reliable connectivity is critical for our customers in the Mass Market to fully participate in the mainstream economy. It is also an important enabler for our customers to interact with the rest of our propositions digitally,” he adds.

“Our MVNO will be leveraging a multi-operator core network agreement to deliver reliable and high-speed mobile services,” says Nethengwe.

Affordable data access

Old Mutual says it has utilised its deep understanding of the Mass Market to deliver a proposition that will meet these customers’ core needs. Old Mutual Connect’s proposition includes:

Easy access to Sim cards and data. From as little as R5, customers can get a Sim card from any Old Mutual branches. Customers can also buy data and airtime from a variety of channels- branch, partners and digital.

Unparalleled value from a variety of data bundles that can be personalised to individual needs.

From data-intensive users to those who need basic talk and messaging, Old Mutual Connect ensures there is a plan that suits everyone. Data deals comprise:

Sign up bundle - Activate your Sim and get a free 1GB of data.

Double-up bundle promotion - Two-for-one data bundle when purchasing any data product; get an additional purchased bundle for free.

Simple on-boarding. Hassle-free assistance to Rica your Sim or port your number at any Old Mutual branch near you.

Reliable and trusted network coverage. Access to solid and reliable LTE network coverage across the country, leveraging Old Mutual Connect’s partners’ infrastructure.

“Old Mutual has been committed to delivering exceptional products and services that enhance the lives of its customers. The launch of the MVNO product is a testimony of how far we are committed to go to ensure that our customers’ needs are fully met,” says Nethengwe.