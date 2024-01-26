OfferZen raises R82m in funding, appoints new CEO

OfferZen, a developer marketing hiring place, has concluded a €4m (R82m) funding round from investors Invenfin and AI Capital. The company has also announced that its CEO will be stepping down.

Philip Joubert, co-founder of OfferZen | image supplied

Philip Joubert, co-founder of OfferZen, remarks: "Securing this funding from investors who share our long-term vision is a testament to our team's hard work.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with investors that bring so much experience. Their support and capital investment will help us make a lot of product improvements over the coming months."

Change in leadership

After three years as CEO, Joubert is handing over the reins to Matt Beck, previously VP of marketing.

"Matt has been instrumental in levelling up our business for scale, loves our brand and has been a great champion of our values. I’m glad to be able to call him my new boss," Joubert expresses.

“I’m really excited about this year,” new CEO Matt Beck says. “Our customers can expect the most significant updates to the platform yet in the coming months as we’re introducing completely new ways for candidates and companies to connect using AI.”

Subscription business in 2023

In 2023 OfferZen introduced a fixed-fee unlimited hiring subscription, designed to ease the financial burden on tech companies.

"It’s always scary making a big change to your business, but fortunately Unlimited worked," says Joubert.

“It’s easy to budget for, competitively priced and we hoped it would relieve some of the pressure our customers were feeling. A significant number of our customers have moved to the subscription model over the last year.”