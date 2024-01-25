Industries

    Injini and Mastercard Foundation's 2024 EdTech Fellowship now open for applications

    25 Jan 2024
    The 2024 edition of the EdTech Fellowship is now taking applications for the year. The EdTech Fellowship, which was launched last year by NPO Injini and the Mastercard Foundation, is an initiative aimed at empowering eligible South Africa-based startups with direct grant funding, product quality evaluation, intensive skill development, coaching, mentorship, bespoke market research, and market access.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The 2024 programme will offer:

    • Dedicated support from specialists in education innovation, fundraising, impact M&E, commerce, and more.
    • Pedagogical evaluation and certification by EdTech Impact and Education Alliance Finland.
    • Customised market research support from Injini’s team of education innovation researchers.
    • "Sponsored skills" to rapidly meet team needs, produce targeted outputs, and bolster your long-term business success with external consultants.
    • Networking, knowledge-sharing, and learning opportunities with key ecosystem contributors and industry experts.
    • Access to a selection of courses and office hours from the Human-Computer Interaction Institute faculty members at Carnegie Mellon University - a world leader in education technology and applied learning sciences.
    • The chance to contribute to a growing body of evidence documenting "what works" in African EdTech.
    • Equity-free venture funding exceeding R1,000,000.

    How can you apply?

    Growth-stage, impact-driven edtech companies working to improve educational outcomes in South Africa are invited to apply before 13 February 2024.

    Edtech startup Play Sense secures funding from Grindstone Ventures
    Edtech startup Play Sense secures funding from Grindstone Ventures

    22 May 2023

    Eligible companies are encouraged to read more about the programme and apply here.

    For additional inquiries about the fellowship, consider joining our virtual Q&A sessions on 26 January 26 and 6 February. Joining links will be shared via Injini’s social media channels on LinkedIn, Facebook and X, as well as via Injini’s mailing list.

    2023 success

    Injini says the South African cohort of startups that participated in the 2023 fellowship surpassed expectations in their outreach, reaching over 1.9 million new learners during the acceleration period.

    "The programme set the Fellows up for notable sales growth, profit, and funding opportunities. Collaboration proved to be a cornerstone in the fellowship, with strategic partnerships cultivated, new relationships facilitated by the Mastercard Foundation, and meaningful cooperation fostered among fellows. Crucially, significant impact was observed on specific demographic groups, including persons with disabilities, young people, women and girls, and rural communities," says the NPO.

