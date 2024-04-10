OceanHub Africa launches 5th acceleration programme for ocean-minded startups

OceanHub Africa has announced the launch of its fifth acceleration programme.

The Pan-African accelerator is seeking startups in Africa who have a positive direct or indirect impact on the ocean to apply for their eight-month acceleration program.

OceanHub Africa has been successful in supporting its portfolio of 32 startups to raise $10m since 2020 and expand to other countries, growing economic, social, and environmental impact.

This year’s acceleration programme is set to kick off in July and will include an in-person boot camp in Cape Town. The programme will offer training on investment readiness, access-to-market, pitching and ocean-impact measurement and management. Selected entrepreneurs will also receive tailored advice from key mentors and industry experts up until their graduation, coinciding with Ocean Innovation Africa, the accelerator's international Summit dedicated to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in the African Ocean Space, at the end of February 2025.

Eligible startups must demonstrate a positive impact on ocean sustainability, operate within Africa, be a for-profit entity, have a scalable service or product available on the market, and be clearly innovative and/or have a disruptive business model.

Don't miss this opportunity to join OceanHub Africa's acceleration program and become part of a network of ocean-minded entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, and businesses who are committed to accelerating the development and adoption of new sustainable ocean solutions across Africa.

Applications for the fifth cohort of OceanHub Africa’s acceleration program close on 5 May 2024. For more information and registration, visit https://www.oceanhub.africa/accelerator-program/ or email contact@oceanhub.africa.