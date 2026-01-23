New deputy public protector appointed

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed advocate Dinkie Portia Dube as the deputy public protector of the Republic of South Africa for a term of seven years, effective from 1 February 2026.

In a statement on Thursday, The Presidency said the appointment was made in terms of section 2A(1) of the Public Protector Act, 1994 (Act No. 23 of 1994), following a recommendation by the National Assembly.

Newly appointed deputy public protector, Dinkie Portia Dube - SANews.gov.za

Dube brings more than 20 years of experience in the public sector, with extensive expertise in oversight, complaints management and investigations.

She currently serves as the director-general of the Public Service Commission. Prior to this role, she was the chief director: operations in the office of the Military Ombud.

Between 2011 and 2014, Dube served as the provincial director of the Gauteng office of the Public Protector South Africa.

Her professional background also includes work in complaints resolution at the former Department of Trade and Industry’s Office of Consumer Protection, as well as a tenure as a legal officer at the South African Human Rights Commission.

“President Ramaphosa wishes Adv Dube well in her new role in the Public Protector as a supreme administrative oversight body with the power to investigate, report on and remedy improper conduct in all matters of the state,” the Presidency said.