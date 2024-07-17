Agriculture Agriculture
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Agriculture News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Nedbank, PALS drive responsible leadership in Mpumalanga farming

    17 Jul 2024
    17 Jul 2024
    Nedbank recently teamed up with Partners in Agri Land Solutions (PALS) to host a Responsible Leadership Symposium in White River, Mpumalanga, in collaboration with the Stellenbosch University Business School. The event aimed to unite farmers and encourage their involvement in addressing South Africa’s land reform issues and other pressing challenges.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    PALS is a non-profit organisation whose key objective is to create an enabling environment to implement innovative land reform and inclusive agricultural growth that supports social harmony.

    Distinguished thought leader, businessman, and president of the Institute of Directors in South Africa (IoDSA) Dr Reuel Khoza gave the welcome address on behalf of Mpumalanga PALS.

    Reviewing the mountain of challenges South Africa needs to overcome to set our economy on a growth path once again, Khoza noted that responsible leadership could not be more relevant than it is now.

    "South Africa’s political leaders are perplexed, bewildered and momentarily motionless and, right now, leading responsibly would be pivotal in addressing the challenges we face. Responsible leadership is responsive, transformational, accountable and chooses to be fair and transparent. By applying these characteristics, our leaders are more likely to act in the interests of the nation."

    Agricultural transformation

    Dr Khoza added that equitable land distribution is certainly in the interests of the nation. "Since becoming a pal of PALS – or friend of friends – I have learned that the PALS model holds the key to unlocking the agricultural and food security issues confronting our country. By partnering the knowledgeable with the up-and-coming, PALS has created an environment where “all guests can come home to feast," he said.

    Various PALS stakeholders shared their experiences and knowledge with guests, including Witzenburg PALS founding member and vice-chairman, Pieter du Toit; strategic partner, Hortgro; and PALS member, the NMTB Nsikhayesintu Trust Project, before Professor Arnold Smit from the University of Stellenbosch Business School began his workshop on responsible leadership.

    Professor Smit took attendees through the pillars of responsible leadership and how it can be applied across various aspects of life. "Responsibility is about being proactive and considering the long-term and sustainable impact of your decisions and actions; being mindful and relational, in consideration of and collaboration with others; being ethical and acting for the best interest of the common good; and having the integrity to be truthful to our character and values."

    "In a nutshell the responsible leader is mindful and connected to self, others, work and the world; collaborates with a diversity of stakeholders; makes sound and ethical decisions; and leads change in business and society.

    "This type of leadership can be applied across the workplace, ensuring fair and ethical practice towards people, remuneration, inclusivity, working conditions and the like; the marketplace, including markets, suppliers, competitors, regulators; the environment (infrastructure, technology, land, water, air and waste); and the community, ensuring the best outcomes for organisations, families, neighbours and interest groups," said Smit.

    Agricultural sector commitment

    Nedbank senior manager for enterprise development Nirmala Reddy noted in her closing speech that responsible leadership is a mindset characterised by a personal sense of responsibility – a mindset that prioritises lasting global change and a passion for building a better world. "It is this personal sense of responsibility that drives us at Nedbank and collectively breathes life into Nedbank’s purpose, which is to leverage our financial expertise to do good," she said.

    Nedbank’s partnership with PALS, which was established in 2022, includes funding for the training of new farmers through an enhanced ‘Next Level Training’ curriculum, which builds on and augments the training facilitated by PALS from 2016.

    "We are extremely proud that this funding has enabled the pioneering work and enriched training that guests experienced first-hand today," said Reddy. "Our partnership with PALS forms part of our commitment to facilitating transformation in the agricultural sector and the future commercial viability of emerging farmers. This, in turn, is aligned with our goals to contribute positively towards achieving food security, economic growth, job creation and skills development and transfer."

    SAPALS board chairman Dr Heinrich Jantjies said that the event had provided the opportunity to learn and grow together in true PALS spirit. "Responsible leaders live, work and lead with a broader vision in mind. They look at the land and see themselves as its stewards. They look at others and see in them stakeholders in a common future. They look at society and see themselves as citizens who contribute to the common good for all.

    "We believe that creating responsible leaders and promoting responsible leadership is the way forward. It is one thing to lead, but it’s another to lead responsibly – and we are proud to have partnered with Nedbank and the Stellenbosch University Business School to inspire our guests to do just that."

    Read more: Agribusiness, Nedbank, agriculture industry, South Africa agriculture
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Related

    702 and CapeTalk unveil 2024 Nedbank Business Ignite winners
    Primedia Broadcasting702 and CapeTalk unveil 2024 Nedbank Business Ignite winners
    21 hours
    (Image supplied)
    All the IAB 2024 Bookmark Awards' finalists
    12 Jul 2024
    #BehindtheIMC: Matthew Bull, founder SoloUnion - Creativity is progress. Without it, you die.
    #BehindtheIMC: Matthew Bull, founder SoloUnion - Creativity is progress. Without it, you die.
    11 Jul 2024
    WPF launches new training resources for safe chicken housing
    WPF launches new training resources for safe chicken housing
    10 Jul 2024
    Farm workers demand transparency on pesticide regulations
    Farm workers demand transparency on pesticide regulations
     8 Jul 2024
    World food prices hold steady in June, says FAO
    World food prices hold steady in June, says FAO
    5 Jul 2024
    Braecroft Timbers receives 2024 Bushbuck Trophy for forestry management
    Braecroft Timbers receives 2024 Bushbuck Trophy for forestry management
    3 Jul 2024
    Source: Supplied.
    "Pay by bank fastest-growing payment method in South Africa"
    3 Jul 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz