Juta Webinar: Demystifying South Africa's two-pot retirement system

Dear Customer,

Important new changes for retirement funds are coming into effect on 1 September! Join us for a webinar on the tax implications of South Africa’s two-pot retirement system with Graeme Saggers, UCT lecturer and Head of Tax at Nolands. This session is designed for those seeking to understand this new system and its impact on retirement strategies and tax liabilities.

Webinar details:

Date: 24 July 2024



24 July 2024 Time: 10h00



10h00 Where: Online (Zoom)



Online (Zoom) Duration: Approx. 2 hours



Approx. 2 hours Cost: Free

Programme:

Understanding the current retirement system



Evaluating the two-pot retirement system



Transitioning to the two-pot retirement system



Tax implications of withdrawals



Practical considerations



Q&A session

Note: After registering, you will receive a confirmation email from Zoom with joining details and a calendar link.

We hope you can join us!

Best regards,

Juta Webinars