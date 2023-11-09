Industries

South Africa

    Juta Webinar: Demystifying South Africa's two-pot retirement system

    Issued by Juta and Company
    9 Jul 2024
    9 Jul 2024
    Dear Customer,

    Important new changes for retirement funds are coming into effect on 1 September! Join us for a webinar on the tax implications of South Africa’s two-pot retirement system with Graeme Saggers, UCT lecturer and Head of Tax at Nolands. This session is designed for those seeking to understand this new system and its impact on retirement strategies and tax liabilities.

    Juta Webinar: Demystifying South Africa's two-pot retirement system

    Webinar details:

    • Date: 24 July 2024
    • Time: 10h00
    • Where: Online (Zoom)
    • Duration: Approx. 2 hours
    • Cost: Free

    Programme:

    • Understanding the current retirement system
    • Evaluating the two-pot retirement system
    • Transitioning to the two-pot retirement system
    • Tax implications of withdrawals
    • Practical considerations
    • Q&A session

    Register Now

    Note: After registering, you will receive a confirmation email from Zoom with joining details and a calendar link.

    We hope you can join us!

    Best regards,
    Juta Webinars

    Juta and Company
    Established in 1853, Juta and Company (Pty) Ltd is South Africa's leading academic and law publisher trusted for quality academic, legal, professional and school publications in print and electronic format.

