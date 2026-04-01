Jockey South Africa continues the legacy of comfort with Autumn Winter 26 Collection

As temperatures drop and days take on a gentler rhythm, autumn invites a slower pace defined by layering, comfort and familiar routines. Jockey South Africa’s Autumn/Winter ’26 collection is designed for this shift, offering everyday essentials that feel grounded, reliable and effortlessly comfortable. Created to move seamlessly through the day, the collection prioritises breathable comfort and lasting durability.

Built on Jockey’s enduring pillars of comfort and quality, the feel-good factor and brand credibility, the Autumn/Winter ‘26 collection is a refined expression of what the brand does best. An intuitive response to the realities of modern life with longer days, layered dressing and the need for dependable essentials while remaining timeless in both look and feel.

Designed for everyday confidence

As the season changes, so do the demands placed on the pieces worn closest to the skin. The Autumn/Winter ’26 collection has been thoughtfully curated and crafted using carefully selected fabrics that offer softness against the body while maintaining structure, shape and resilience, wash after wash. Each design balances comfort and functionality, delivering ease of wear without compromise.

For men, the collection focuses on supportive fits and performance-driven design, including trusted anti-chafe underwear developed for active, on-the-go lifestyles. Refined silhouettes and expanded colourways introduce subtle updates that feel fresh yet familiar, reinforcing everyday confidence. The women’s range centres on comfort-first bras and intimate essentials, combining reliable support with softness and intuitive construction. Designed to adapt to the body, these pieces prioritise freedom of movement and confidence whether worn beneath workwear, casual layers or evening looks.

Comfort, made personal

A continued highlight of the collection is Jockey’s Build-A-Pack offering, a consumer-centric feature that allows wearers to curate underwear selections tailored to their individual preferences. From fit and fabric to colour and style, the concept reinforces Jockey’s belief that true comfort is personal and never one-size-fits-all. “Comfort should feel effortless, but it’s always the result of thoughtful design,” says Bruce McMurray, General Manager of Jockey South Africa. “Our Autumn/Winter ’26 collection reflects how deeply we consider how our consumers live and move. These are pieces designed to support real life consistently, comfortably and with confidence.”

A legacy of trust, evolving with the season

For nearly 150 years, Jockey has been a trusted name in underwear and intimate apparel, recognised for craftsmanship, innovation and quality that stands the test of time. The Autumn/Winter ’26 collection builds on this legacy, blending global insight with local relevance to deliver essentials that feel modern, dependable and refined.

More than a seasonal update, the Autumn Winter 26 collection captures Jockey’s evolution with responding to changing consumer needs while remaining grounded in the values that have defined the brand for generations. This Autumn/Winter ’26 collection will be available in stores nationwide from April 2026, at selected retailers and online at jockey.co.za.



