Growthpoint's logistics portfolio is bolstered by completion of Arterial Industrial Estate, Cape Town

Growthpoint Properties (JSE: GRT) has reached another milestone in its ongoing strategy to improve the quality of its directly held South African portfolio with the completion of Phase 2 of the Arterial Industrial Estate in Cape Town.

Driving its domestic portfolio enhancement, Growthpoint has strategically grown its logistics and industrial assets from 15% to 20% of the total SA portfolio value in recent years.

At the same time, South Africa’s leading REIT (real estate investment trust) has increased its exposure to modern logistics warehouses, the backbone of Growthpoint’s long-term value creation approach in this sector. Modern logistics properties are and now represent approximately half of the portfolio's gross lettable area. It is also focusing its investment in better performing, higher demand areas of the country, specifically in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

A notable stride in this direction is the recent completion of Phase 2 of the Arterial Industrial Estate in Cape Town, adding quality capacity to the sought-after location. With 21,831sqm of additional lettable space, Phase 2 has added six more warehouse units, ranging from 2,945 square meters to 5,713 square meters, catering to a variety of business needs. Together, both phases of the development represents a nearly R400m investment from Growthpoint.

The estate is experiencing strong demand, with two of the six units in Phase 2 already snapped up supported by strong tenant interest, highlighting the need for high-quality industrial space in the region. Phase 1 of Arterial Industrial Estate, spanning 19,741 square meters is fully let to top names in national and international industry.

Wouter de Vos, Growthpoint’s regional head, Western Cape

"The completion of Arterial Industrial Estate's Phase 2, and the good demand and take-up of available space it is experiencing, underscores the value we provide to businesses seeking efficient and sustainable industrial real estate solutions," says Wouter de Vos, Growthpoint's regional head: Western Cape.

"Growthpoint is reporting strong performance in its logistics and industrial portfolio, fuelled by high occupancy rates and a strategic focus on modern facilities. Our well-let logistics and industrial portfolio demonstrates the increasing demand for modern, strategically located facilities,” says Errol Taylor, Growthpoint’s head of Asset Management, Logistics and Industrial Property.

Errol Taylor head of Asset Management Industrial at Growthpoint Properties

Arterial Industrial Estate is strategically positioned in Blackheath, a popular industrial hub in Cape Town, offering exceptional access to key transportation routes, including the R300, N1, and N2 highways, as well as Cape Town International Airport and the region's seaports. This prime location allows businesses to efficiently connect with both local and global markets.

The estate offers 24-hour security, flexible warehouse and office space, and a commitment to sustainability, including solar panels and a four-star Green Star certification from the Green Building Council of South Africa.

“This project reflects a continued and deliberate pivot toward better-performing, future-fit logistics assets and aligns with Growthpoint’s strategy of targeted investment and divestment, and development,” adds Taylor.



