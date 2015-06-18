Goodyear South Africa welcomes new managing director

Goodyear South Africa has named Paul Gerrad as its new managing director.

Paul Gerrard | image supplied

Gerrard, who will lead Goodyear South Africa's operations, takes over from Richard Fourie, who led the company for two years from April 2022.

A seasoned leader with deep experience in operations and supply chain gained from the automotive industry in South Africa and abroad, Gerrard joined Goodyear in 2010 as group procurement and supply chain director for South Africa.

In 2016 he moved to Dubai, as director of the company’s supply chain function for emerging markets (Middle East and Africa, South Africa and Turkey).

In 2020 he returned to South Africa and took on the role of manufacturing director of the Kariega Plant.

He continues to be based at the Kariega plant for his new role.

“Goodyear South Africa has a proud legacy of being a key contributor to South Africa’s tyre manufacturing industry,” said Gerrard.

“I look forward to continuing our successful delivery of high-quality tyre products to the drivers in the country.”

Gerrard holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Hons) in Business Administration from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.