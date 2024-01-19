WEF24: Global leaders unite to drive initiatives for climate action and clean energy

The event acknowledged the challenges transcending borders, such as rising global temperatures, a fragile economy, and a deteriorating security landscape.
The importance of inclusion was underscored by leaders who recognised that these challenges impact everyone, irrespective of national, corporate, or community boundaries.
In his final address to delegates, Børge Brende, president of the World Economic Forum Geneva today confirmed that over 3,000 leaders, including 350 heads of state, ministers, and prominent CEOs across various industries had convened at the five-day meeting.
He said leaders from the public and private sectors, spanning different generations, had gathered to showcase the potential achievements that collaborative efforts can yield, and that the meeting facilitated a new spirit of solidarity and co-operation, even among participants with differing perspectives.
“The diplomatic space provided by the forum was evident in the assembly of more than 80 national security advisors from governments and international organisations,” he said.
“This assembly aimed to advance a blueprint for peace, with world leaders expressing support for president Zelensky and Ukraine, while leaders from across the Middle East convened to support efforts to lower tensions and advance a path to peace.”
The meeting also witnessed the launch of significant initiatives:
“This aims to boost impact investment and potentially unlock over $15bn in frontier markets,” said Brende.
Economic realities are changing. How can we adapt? @Lagarde (@ecb), Michael Sandel (@Harvard) and @martinwolf_ (@FT) discuss more in a special session recorded at Davos. #wef24— World Economic Forum (@wef) January 19, 2024
Listen here: https://t.co/rDVSiwBRJs pic.twitter.com/eaahr1avCN
“The wealth of initiatives showcases a commitment to impactful change and reflects the forum's dedication to making measurable progress in economic, environmental, and security priorities,” Brende said.
As the meeting concluded, the emphasis on collaboration, impact, and measurable progress resonated.
The forum pledged to continue working with participants throughout the year, aiming to scale the progress achieved in Davos.
“The collective efforts showcased in just a week demonstrate that co-operation can indeed deliver tangible results.,” Brende added.
His closing remarks expressed gratitude to all those involved in making the annual meeting a reality, emphasising the commitment to ongoing collaboration and progress.