Gauteng transforms schools with over 8,500 smart classrooms

As part of an initiative to transform classrooms into digital learning spaces with top of the range information communications technology, the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has to date introduced a total of 8,596 smart classrooms.

These classrooms are prioritised for township secondary schools and identified primary schools in line with the GDE Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Strategy.

“For years, the GDE has rolled out LED interactive display panels in selected schools to support interactive and collaborative learning. These devices feature high-definition screens with multi-touch capacity, stylus support, software integration, and multiple connectivity options including Wi-Fi, LAN, HDMI, USB, and Bluetooth,” the department said on Friday.

Training and support

Each unit includes a warranty, training for educators, and maintenance support.

According to the department, full ICT schools receive smart classrooms from Grade 7 to 12, while township fee- and no fee-paying schools receive them from Grades 10 to 12, depending on classroom infrastructure readiness.

Smart classrooms meet minimum standards including electricity, safety and security, and installed LED boards.

Over the past three financial years the department has invested in LED interactive display boards as follows: in 2022/23, a total of 1,020 boards were purchased at a unit cost of R123,950, while in 2023/24, 1,000 boards at R124,730, and in 2024/25, 500 boards at R125,300.

“These devices were selected to align with pedagogical requirements, support interactive learning, integrate with existing ICT infrastructure, and ensure operational durability.

“The installation, training, and maintenance are included in the unit costs. Additional smart classrooms are not planned for the 2025/26 financial year due to budget constraints.

“Bongani Rainmaker Logistics manages the provisioning and installation of LED boards under a project valued at R63m for the 2024/25 financial year, with R62,650,000 transferred to date,” the department said.

These stats were provided by the department in a statement outlining key education initiatives and recent developments, reflecting its ongoing commitment to improving teaching, learning, safety, and skills development across Gauteng.

Special schools

With 655 full-time specialists employed at special schools, comprising 522 therapists and 133 nurses, the department said it continues to strengthen support for special schools across the province.

Psychologists based at head office and district offices provide support across all schools within their districts.

“Learner-to-specialist ratios vary by district, ranging from 1:50 to 1:129. To address staffing needs, there are 453 teacher vacancies and 125 specialist vacancies.

“Recruitment occurs twice a year nationally, with the Occupation-Specific Dispensation (OSD) supporting retention of specialist staff.

“Curriculum offerings include the Technical Occupational Curriculum in 44 schools, the Differentiated Curriculum Assessment Policy Statement (DCAPS) for Severe Intellectual Disabilities in 73 schools, and the Learning Programme for Profound Intellectual Disabilities in 27 schools,” the department said.

The department provides ongoing support through professional learning communities, integrated school assessment pilots, and DCAPS training via the Mathew Goniwe School of Leadership and Governance.

Educators in special schools are highly qualified, with 99.66% professionally registered with the South African Council of Educators, and 22% holding additional accredited qualifications in inclusive education related fields.

Samson LSEN school

The Samson LSEN school currently has 486 learners and received R8.9m in funding for 2025/26 to support teaching, learner well-being, transport, and skills development.

“Half of teaching time is dedicated to practical skills through the Technical Occupation Curriculum, covering Consumer Studies, Motor Mechanics, Hair Care, Computer Literacy, and Woodwork. Programmes are evaluated by the Sector Education and Training Authority (Seta) where applicable and by GDE District Curriculum and Assessment Units.

“Skills classrooms funded in 2022 were completed in late 2024 and are being finalised for full use, accommodating up to 15 learners each,” the department said.

Meanwhile, the Nancefield Primary School project in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg, has reached 69% completion.

The main contractor, SMC Construction & Building, is supported by DNA Land Use Consultants as professional service providers.

“All monies owed to the contractor have been paid, with an additional budget allocation of R87m provided for project completion,” the department said.