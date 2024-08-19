FT Africa Summit 2024: Global leaders unite in London to drive Africa's sustainable growth and nnovation

The Financial Times has announced the 11th edition of its annual FT AfricaSummit, taking place between 29 October 2024 and 30 October 2024, at The Peninsula, London.

This year’s summit will convene African Heads of State, policymakers, global investors, and business leaders to engage in critical dialogues aimed at identifying opportunities for Africa’s sustainable growth and development.

Leading speakers include President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. of Liberia; Aliko Dangote, chief executive officer of Dangote Group; Kuben Naidoo, former deputy governor of the South African Reserve Bank; Samaila Zubairu, president and chief executive officer of Africa Finance Corporation; Yvonne Ike, managing director and head of sub-Saharan Africa (Ex-RSA), Bank of America; Mo Ibrahim, founder and chair of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation; and Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh, strategic partnership Lead for Africa, Microsoft.

Over the past decade, the FT Africa Summit has established itself as the foremost platform for insightful discussions on Africa’s economic and political landscape.

This year, the event will explore ways for African nations to harness their strengths, navigate global volatility, address the climate crisis, and seek to drive sustainable, inclusive growth. Africa continues to capture global interest with its innovative tech sectors, young population, and dynamic markets, making these discussions more crucial than ever.

The discussions will be facilitated by leading Financial Times editors, and cover topics including geopolitics, finance and investment, industrialisation, technology startups, the energy transition, decarbonisation, and sustainability.

Commenting on the flagship event FT Africa editor David Pilling said: "Now in its 11th year, the FT Africa Summit has established itself as one of the most important and best-attended international forums for debating the continent's business, economic and geopolitical landscape. This year, an expanded two-day summit aims to build on that record by providing both unparalleled intellectual stimulus about the big issues and drilling down deeper into individual topics to create a dynamic forum for policy innovation, networking, and actionable discussions.”

FT foreign editor Alec Russell commented: “In the last decade the FT’s Africa Summit has rightly gained a reputation for stimulating and yet also unflinching debate on the issues facing the continent. Once again this will be the place to go for insight into not just the Africa of today but crucially of the day after tomorrow.”

The decision to host the FT Africa Summit in London reflects the city’s status as a global financial hub, attracting key international investors and institutions such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The summit is poised to offer unparalleled opportunities for networking, learning, and collaboration towards Africa’s sustainable and multisectoral development.