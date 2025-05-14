Frigair 2025: Hervac sector a driving force in transformation to sustainable spaces

Leading companies in the heating, energy, refrigeration, ventilation and air conditioning (Hervac) industry are a force for change in moving the industry from being energy-intensive to energy-intelligent. Using a combination of new technologies and innovations, mindful building design and renewable energy options, the Hervac industry is fast becoming an enabler in local sustainable infrastructure.

Hervac systems are some of the largest energy consumers in buildings (approximately 40-50%) making their transformation key to achieving the country’s climate goals. The production and use of refrigerants, the energy consumption of cooling systems, the disposal of refrigerants and refrigeration equipment all present environmental challenges. But new Hervac units are more energy efficient and produce lower emissions than older systems.

The South African Institute of Refrigeration and Air Conditioning’s (Sairac) flagship event Frigair 2025 will profile approximately 150 companies contributing to this transition to energy efficiency and sustainability. Taking place from 4-6 June 2025 at Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand, the event will showcase the latest products, technologies and developments in sustainable Hervac systems.

Some of the ways the sector is moving to sustainability is through the development of smart controls and automation in new building management systems which monitor and optimise Hervac systems in real time. These sophisticated monitoring systems automatically adjust airflow, temperature and humidity, make changes based on occupancy of the building and perform predictive maintenance that improves efficiency and reduces downtime – all saving on energy costs.

As refrigeration systems are energy-intensive, improving the energy efficiency of refrigeration systems is a critical focus area for reducing their environmental impact. Innovations such as variable-speed compressors, advanced insulation materials, and smart thermostats are helping to make refrigeration systems more energy-efficient.

Hervac systems are increasingly incorporating renewable energy sources, such as solar-thermal, geothermal and solar-powered electric air conditioning units to power or supplement and optimise power usage, thereby lowering dependency on fossil fuels. The sector is also making strides towards phasing out refrigerants with high global warming potential, shifting towards natural refrigerants that have lower environmental impact. Many traditional synthetic refrigerants deplete the ozone layer and contribute to global warming. Ongoing research into more environmentally friendly refrigerants will be an important area of development going forward.

New building designs which incorporate efficient Hervac systems represent an important step in transforming business, industrial and even residential spaces into energy efficient environments. New buildings are designed with Hervac efficiency in mind, incorporating passive solar design, natural ventilation and thermal insulation to improve efficiency. Leading local companies are also aligning with ASHRAE energy and sustainability standards.

“Frigair 2025 is perfectly positioned to showcase these latest breakthroughs, cutting-edge solutions and forward-thinking technologies that are driving transformation in the Hervac sector,” says Charlene Hefer, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions – a division of Montgomery Group, and organisers of Frigair in partnership with IMD Conferences, Exhibitions and Workshops. “The event will also include the Sairac workshop programme where leading industry experts will share the latest innovations, industry trends, international best practices and legislative standards”.

Seminar attendees will have the opportunity to hear from Luigi Rossettini, a member of the Aicarr association and a director of Aermec Italy on Global Warming Routes; and costing estimator and president of Sairac Robert Fox will share on Energy Efficiency in Insulated Structures. General manager of Energy Partners Refrigeration Dawie Kriel will share case studies and success stories on Cooling as a Service; and senior director divisional representative HRT Region WEMEA – GEA, Hannes Steyn, will speak on Improvements to Ammonia Refrigeration Systems. Also, application engineer at Thermal Management: Vertiv, Michael Young, will present Data Centre Design for Optimal Energy Efficiency.

