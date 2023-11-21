MusicExchange: éVoid to open for OMD's Greatest Hits South Africa Tour

Direct from London, South African rock band, éVoid are back for a double-city support tour for synth pioneers Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (OMD) Greatest Hits South Africa Tour this April in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Image supplied

The Taximan, Shadows and I Am a Fadget hitmakers formed in 1977 on the East Rand of South Africa. The group consists of Lucien Windrich (guitar and vocals), Erik Windrich (keyboards and lead vocals), Danny de Wet (drums) and Terry Andalis (bass).

The first single Shadows peaked at number 3 on the national charts and remains a staple of South African rock and pop-oriented radio stations. In February 1984 they released the catchy Taximan which got to number 6 on the charts. Later that year, the self-deprecating I am a Fadget became the band’s third single, consolidating their white African punk-inspired sound and striking ‘boy band’ image.

By September 1984, the first album was riding high at the top of the charts, followed by the release of a 12 inch maxi single, Kwela Walk that received rave reviews. On 12 January 1985, éVoid performed before an estimated 100,000 people at the Concert in the Park in support of ‘Operation Hunger’ along with many other top South African bands.

Get ready to junk jive with éVoid on Thursday, 18 April at Green Point A-Track, Green Point, Cape Town and on Saturday, 20 April at Marks Park Sports Club in Emmarentia, Johannesburg.

Image supplied

Erik Windrich chats with us ahead of the tour.

What is your purpose?

To be more than minimal!

What does music mean to you?

Life, love and long nights!

What is your music about?

The joy, the pain and the passion of living.

What is your motto?

Sort it out at source - it can’t be fixed in the mix!

Fame is about?

Non-essentials!

Retirement will happen when...

My voice and knees collapse!

I don’t do..

Drugs.

Who would love to co-write with?

Stevie Wonder.

Where do you go for inspiration to create?

Almost anywhere!

What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?

Finishing!

The song you must do during every show?

Shadows

Any funny moments on stage?

Port Elizabeth, 1982. My plastic orange jug (usually water) was passed around the audience and filled with whatever they were drinking, and I was challenged to down it! I did, then wretched everywhere!

Who are your heroes?

Bob Marley, Joni Mitchell, Bheki Mseleku and Salif Keita.

Who is your style icon?

David Bowie.

Which living person do you admire most and why?

My wife - super intelligent, sassy, hard-working and inspirational!

What is your most treasured possession?

My bicycle.

Image supplied

It’s your round; what are you drinking?

Guinness.

What's your dream gig to do?

Glastonbury.

What makes you stand out?

I’m still standing!

Do you have any nicknames?

Ei-ei (dutch for egg). There is a pic of me as a baby with a distinctly egg-shaped head!

If you were not a musician, what would you do?

Be an adventurer/explorer.

Pick five words to describe yourself?

Curious, passionate, health-conscious, musical and irritating.

5 must have songs on your Spotify playlist.

As by Stevie Wonder

Redemption Songs by Bob Marley

Yamore by Salif Keita

Into the Mystic by Van Morrison

Angola by Bheki Mseleku.

Greatest movie ever made?

Casablanca

What book are you reading?

Black and British - A Forgotten History by David Olusoga.

What song changed your life?

Ferry across the Mersey by Gerry and the Pacemakers. I think I was about four yrs old in ORIK (Oos Rand Imigrasie Kamp).

Who do you love?

My wife and family.

What is your favorite Word?

No

What's at the top of your bucket list?

To live simply and fruitfully!

Image supplied

Your greatest achievement?

Managing my expectations!

What do you complain about most often?

Failing eyesight.

What is your biggest fear?

Not being loved.

What is happiness to you?

A beautiful melody.

On stage, I tend to.

Give as much as I get.

The best life lesson you have learned?

Slowly, slowly catchy monkey!

What has been your favorite journey so far?

Life.

Do you do charity work, and if you do – what do you do?

I donate to four charities every month.

Wishes and dreams?

Be thankful for what I have and those I love - spread joy and happiness!

