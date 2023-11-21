MusicExchange: éVoid to open for OMD's Greatest Hits South Africa Tour

The Taximan, Shadows and I Am a Fadget hitmakers formed in 1977 on the East Rand of South Africa. The group consists of Lucien Windrich (guitar and vocals), Erik Windrich (keyboards and lead vocals), Danny de Wet (drums) and Terry Andalis (bass).
The first single Shadows peaked at number 3 on the national charts and remains a staple of South African rock and pop-oriented radio stations. In February 1984 they released the catchy Taximan which got to number 6 on the charts. Later that year, the self-deprecating I am a Fadget became the band’s third single, consolidating their white African punk-inspired sound and striking ‘boy band’ image.
By September 1984, the first album was riding high at the top of the charts, followed by the release of a 12 inch maxi single, Kwela Walk that received rave reviews. On 12 January 1985, éVoid performed before an estimated 100,000 people at the Concert in the Park in support of ‘Operation Hunger’ along with many other top South African bands.
Get ready to junk jive with éVoid on Thursday, 18 April at Green Point A-Track, Green Point, Cape Town and on Saturday, 20 April at Marks Park Sports Club in Emmarentia, Johannesburg.
Erik Windrich chats with us ahead of the tour.
To be more than minimal!
Life, love and long nights!
The joy, the pain and the passion of living.
Sort it out at source - it can’t be fixed in the mix!
Non-essentials!
My voice and knees collapse!
Drugs.
Stevie Wonder.
Almost anywhere!
Finishing!
Shadows
Port Elizabeth, 1982. My plastic orange jug (usually water) was passed around the audience and filled with whatever they were drinking, and I was challenged to down it! I did, then wretched everywhere!
Bob Marley, Joni Mitchell, Bheki Mseleku and Salif Keita.
David Bowie.
My wife - super intelligent, sassy, hard-working and inspirational!
My bicycle.
Guinness.
Glastonbury.
I’m still standing!
Ei-ei (dutch for egg). There is a pic of me as a baby with a distinctly egg-shaped head!
Be an adventurer/explorer.
Curious, passionate, health-conscious, musical and irritating.
As by Stevie Wonder
Redemption Songs by Bob Marley
Yamore by Salif Keita
Into the Mystic by Van Morrison
Angola by Bheki Mseleku.
Casablanca
Black and British - A Forgotten History by David Olusoga.
Ferry across the Mersey by Gerry and the Pacemakers. I think I was about four yrs old in ORIK (Oos Rand Imigrasie Kamp).
My wife and family.
No
To live simply and fruitfully!
Managing my expectations!
Failing eyesight.
Not being loved.
A beautiful melody.
Give as much as I get.
Slowly, slowly catchy monkey!
Life.
I donate to four charities every month.
Be thankful for what I have and those I love - spread joy and happiness!
