HR & Management Employment Equity
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

ProgressionTopco MediaBizcommunity.comActionCOACH SA Business CoachingPnetCareerJunctionSimply Financial ServicesCONTRACTEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Employment Equity News South Africa

MADE POSSIBLE BY:

More #WomensMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Employment Equity roadshow heads to Limpopo

    20 Aug 2024
    20 Aug 2024
    The Department of Employment and Labour is taking the 2024 annual National Employment Equity workshops/roadshows to Limpopo today, 20 August.
    Image source: Rebrand Cities from
    Image source: Rebrand Cities from Pexels

    The workshops will be held at Moche Grace Land in Thohoyandou today and at the Bolivia Lodge in Polokwane on Wednesday.

    The workshops, which are run in collaboration with the Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), are designed to improve racial, gender and disability equality in the workplace under the theme: “Bridging the Equity Gap Through Diversity & Inclusion”.

    “The EE workshops are targeting employers or heads of organisations, academics, assigned senior managers, consultative forum members, human resource practitioners, trade unions, employees and interested stakeholders,” the department said in a statement.

    The workshops will focus on the following topics:

    • The EE status of the labour market as per 24th CEE Annual Report;
    • An update on the EE amendments, in particular the proposed draft regulations on proposed sector EE targets;
    • An update on the 2024 EE reporting season;
    • Key insights from the CCMA on topical cases related to unfair discrimination in terms of harassment, disability and discrimination based on arbitrary grounds.

    The Employment Equity Act (EEA) of 1998 aims to, among others, achieve equity in the workplace by promoting equal opportunity and fair treatment in employment through elimination of unfair discrimination and implementing affirmative action measures to redress the disadvantages in employment experienced by designated groups.

    Moreover, the act aims to ensure equitable representation in all occupational categories and levels in the workforce.

    Read more: Employment Equity Amendment Act, BEE Act, employment equity roadshow, employment equity compliance
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz