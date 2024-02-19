Don't miss the inaugural Hospital Show at the Sandton Convention Centre!

Industries

    Issued by COHSASA
    19 Feb 2024
    The speaker line-up and the conference programme for the inaugural Hospital Show in Sandton on 13 to 14 March is now live. Please see: https://hospitalshow.co.za/.
    We know the startling facts that are out there: medical errors are now the third biggest killer in the US.

    Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) contributes to almost five million deaths from bacterial infections each year, making AMR one of the top 10 global public health threats facing humanity (WHO).

    A formidable panel of experts are set to explore the theme “‘Ensuring Patient Safety in the ESG Drive” at the Hospital Show.

    Patient safety is an internationally accepted indicator of a sustainable and quality healthcare system. The question is, can the healthcare sector improve patient and staff safety by incorporating a broader sustainability system through environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies?

    These questions will be posed and discussed by top speakers at the conference which is collocated at the Sandton Convention Centre with the GP Expo, SAPHEX, The Pharmacy Show and Nursing Practice.

    The conference will be chaired by Jacqui Stewart, CEO of Cohsasa, which is the knowledge partner for the Hospital Show. Stewart has lined up a number of expert speakers.

    It promises to be a great event.

    COHSASA
    The Council for Health Service Accreditation of Southern Africa (COHSASA), a not-for-profit organisation in Cape Town, South Africa, assists a wide range of healthcare facilities to meet and maintain quality standards.

