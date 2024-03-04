Discover retail solutions from Honeywell

Industries

Technology Company news South Africa

    PDC
    4 Mar 2024
    4 Mar 2024
    For over three decades, Honeywell's distinctive array of business intelligence software and labour efficiency tools has been instrumental in the global retail landscape. Leveraging top-tier brands and cutting-edge technologies, Honeywell's retail solutions cater to diverse retail workflows and rigorous operations seeking to streamline their manual workforce into automated, contemporary processes.
    In retail, a frictionless transaction is imperative in driving customer experience and productivity. Explore how our hardware and software solutions drive continued productivity gains and improve customer satisfaction.

    Explore Best Sellers for POS and mPOS Solutions:

    As retailers continue to merge their e-commerce and store processes, in-store picking is a Labour-intensive process, making it an ideal workflow for operational improvements. Picking technologies range from handheld mobility devices to wearable technology.

    Explore best Serllers for Picking:

    Introducing our IMPACT range by Honeywell. Same trusted product at a competitive price.

    Contact us for more information

    PDC
    We supply a network of Sub-Distributors, System Integrators, Value Added Resellers & dealers with barcode scanners, mobile computers, label, and POS printers, Line and Serial Impact Printers, as well as consumables.
