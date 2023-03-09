New Printronix A3 LP844C digital colour printers

A game-changer for businesses, consistently delivering high-performance results for the most demanding industrial environments.

Affordable, versatile, and built to deliver high-quality results, the LP844C provides professional tabloid/A3-sized high-definition colour output at speeds that meet the demands of your business.

With media handling capabilities that are unmatched in their class, the LP844C adapts to the specific needs of your business. Multiple paper trays allow for expansive paper handling capabilities, fitting up to 2,540 sheets, and easily handle substrates with weights between 64 and 256gsm. This gives users endless production abilities in-house, on demand.

The versatility and straight-through paper path make it effortless for users to run ultra-thick sheets for labels in one moment and print full-colour customer-facing documents the next, making it the most powerful compact-sized industrial printer in the market.

The LP844C is a game-changer for businesses, consistently delivering high-performance results for the most demanding industrial environments. And with its unique tabloid/A3 media capabilities and world-class service and support from Printronix, users can increase uptime and enable continuous movement in business-critical situations.

Why choose the LP844C?

Your business deserves a powerful device that seamlessly integrates with daily operations, and the Printronix LP844C packs loads of production-enhancing functions that help get the job done. Built with industrial operations in mind, it provides remarkably reliable performance, increases productivity, and ultimately improves workflow efficiency.

Smallest Tabloid/A3 printer in the market

It’s ultra-compact design, advanced features, and expansive print capabilities make it one of the most powerful Tabloid/A3-sized (11” x 17”) printers in the market



Most versatile media handling capabilities



Indoor/outdoor substrate durability



Superior print speeds



Full HD colour capabilities



Adaptability



World-class service and support