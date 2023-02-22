New Printronix industrial colour laser printer range LP654C

The Printronix LP654C gets the job done, enabling you to get on with yours.

Your business deserves an industrial-grade printer that helps it grow, and the LP654C delivers. Built to meet the high demands of industrial market applications, this rugged and durable device provides the speed, flexibility, and reliability needed in mission-critical situations.

Taking mere seconds to print from idle, users can avoid production delays and disruptions with the quickest 'first to print' and print speeds of up to 35 pages per minute. The straight-through paper path and diverse media handling capabilities make it effortless to run ultra-thick sheets for shipping labels in one moment and produce the packing slips next.

The LP654C’s space-saving design allows it to fit into a variety of industrial spaces, further providing the flexibility to adapt to the specific needs of your business. With its high-duty cycle, the low total cost of ownership, and robust design, this industry-leading print solution makes short work of everything from black-and-white barcode labels to full-colour documentation. And with running costs designed for heavy use, it makes high-volume, high-quality colour printing fast, inexpensive, and efficient.

Why choose the LP654C?

Your business deserves a powerful device that seamlessly integrates with daily operations and the Printronix LP654C packs loads of production-enhancing functions that help get the job done. Built with industrial operations in mind, it provides remarkably reliable performance, increases productivity, and ultimately improves workflow efficiency.

Reliability

Thanks to its rugged design and advanced capabilities, the Printronix LP654C is the most robust device in the A4 class.

Unrivalled TCO

Designed to print, and print and print, its long life and high-duty cycle are supported with separate toners and drums to ensure the maximum usage of all consumables and lower TCO.

Diverse media handling capabilities

The LP654C packs loads of performance capabilities. Print everything from labels and cardstock, to brilliant full-colour documents.

Indoor/outdoor substrate durability

Print magnetic and ultra-durable water/tear-proof materials suitable for both indoor and outdoor applications. Perfect for warehouse and production environments, shelf labelling, and signage.

Superior print speeds

Time matters and the LP654C is ready to meet those demands, printing up to 35 pages a minute, with ease, on media up to 256gsm or up to 52" (1.32m) long.

Straight-through paper path

Easily run thick stocks such as labels and envelopes, with no jams or errors, further avoiding delays and disruptions in time-sensitive situations.

Compact size

The LP654C’s small footprint means it needs very little operating space, making it ideal for production lines, kiosks or other difficult-to-reach areas.

Adaptability

The world is changing, and the LP654C can be configured to meet the unique needs of your industrial environment.

World-class service and support

Printronix has been addressing global customer needs for mission-critical printing for more than 45 years, delivering customised solutions and services to support and improve uptime in industrial environments.

