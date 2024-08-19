Disciplined cancer care boosts children's recovery

While children and adolescents follow similar cancer treatment protocols to adults, they are more dependent on others to ensure that they stick to their treatment plan and don’t miss follow-up consultations.

“Parents and caregivers play a crucial role in making sure that children and adolescents receive proper cancer care and treatment, starting with getting a diagnosis as early as possible,” says Anina Meiring, the Cancer Association of South Africa’s (CANSA) service manager: childhood cancer.

Each year International Childhood Cancer Day, held on 15 February, reminds us that cancer has no age restriction. The campaign also raises awareness of the support that children and teenagers with cancer need to help them to fight the disease and to improve their quality of life.

Says Dr Liezl du Plessis, a paediatric oncologist at the Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital in Kimberley in the Northern Cape: “Strictly following treatment schedules and attending follow-up appointments are essential for giving children the best chance at a full recovery. This is especially true of treating fast-growing tumours that require timely and consistent medical care.”

Meiring agrees. “Adherence to treatment schedules, including chemotherapy, radiation and follow-up appointments, is not negotiable. Research published by the South African Medical Journal in 2020 highlights that non-adherence can lead to relapse, increased morbidity, and higher mortality rates in childhood cancer patients.”*

Missing scheduled treatments disrupts the carefully planned protocol designed by the patient’s medical team to eradicate cancer cells and can cause drug resistance, making the disease harder to treat. In addition, children who miss follow-up appointments are at a greater risk of undetected recurrence, leading to delayed interventions and diminished survival chances.

Meiring says that it is not always easy for parents and caregivers to keep up with the required treatment protocols. “Financial difficulties, access to travel and accommodation, and simply a lack of awareness are all factors that can contribute to a lapse in treatment.”

CANSA understands these barriers to treatment only too well and has developed support structures to assist parents and caregivers to get the best possible treatment for their children. “We believe that no child, teen, young adult or family should have to face cancer on their own. By collaborating with organisations like CANSA, healthcare providers, and local communities, parents and caregivers can access resources that make treatment adherence more manageable. Our Tough Living with Cancer (TLC) programme helps young cancer patients and their loved ones tocope with their cancer diagnosis and treatment,” adds Meiring.

There are TLC facilities across South Africa and TLC services available in various oncology wards, online and through CANSA’s Free2Bme Adolescent and Young Adult (AYA) site. Youth and young adults whose parents have been diagnosed and siblings of youth and young adults that have been diagnosed are also supported by TLC’s services. TLC also educates communities about the symptoms of childhood, teen and young adult cancers to enable early detection and timeous treatment. It further offers essential support, providing accommodation in Pretoria, Cape Town, and Durban for parents of children receiving treatment, as well as counselling services to families in need.

Sister de Beer, operations manager at Tygerberg Hospital, says it’s important to follow a recipe. “If children miss an appointment, they could relapse.”



Hailey Adams’ mother Odhealia says she prefers to be with Hailey when she has chemotherapy. “I am here step by step.” She says it feels like she's going through the same pain as her daughter is experiencing.



Mimi Mussie, mother of Thomas who was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2022, says it’s difficult for her to see her son undergoing chemotherapy. “Every time there is a different side effect.” But she says that’s why it’s important for her to be with him during treatment.

Says Meiring: “Childhood cancer can be overcome, but it requires a united effort from parents, caregivers, and healthcare providers. By ensuring timely and consistent treatment, we can give every child in South Africa a fighting chance against cancer.”

Thiamiso Ntwampe was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma at just six years old. Now, at 20, she is a shining example of hope and resilience. She encourages others to stay committed to treatment and follow-ups, reminding us that cancer can be overcome.

For more information on childhood and adolescent cancers, as well as treatment and how to access support for the anyone affected cancer including patients, survivors, family members, friends and caregivers, visit CANSA’s website.

