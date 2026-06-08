Creating abundance is the foundation of food security

Food security is often defined as access to sufficient, safe and nutritious food. Yet discussions about the issue often focus on shortages rather than the conditions required to produce more food.

Wouter de Wet, chief operating officer, Rainbow Chicken

In reality, long-term food security begins with the ability to produce food sustainably, competitively and at scale. Countries that consistently produce affordable, quality food are better positioned to withstand shocks, support economic growth and meet the needs of their populations over time.

This is why sustainable food production has become such an important issue. Sustainability is not simply an environmental consideration. It is a food security imperative.

The pressures facing food systems today are well documented. Climate volatility, water constraints, supply chain disruptions, inflationary pressures and geopolitical instability have all placed agriculture under increasing strain. At the same time, Africa's urban population is projected to double from 700 million to 1.4 billion by 2050, increasing demand for affordable food and placing greater pressure on food systems to produce more efficiently and sustainably.

However, climate is only part of the story.

Across much of Africa, policy uncertainty, inadequate infrastructure, unreliable energy supply and underinvestment often present even greater barriers to agricultural development and food security. These are not challenges that farmers or food producers can solve alone. They require an enabling environment that allows agriculture to innovate, expand and grow.

South Africa provides an important example of what is possible when strong agricultural value chains are allowed to develop.

Despite years of infrastructure constraints, energy instability and limited direct government support, South African agriculture has remained globally competitive. The poultry industry, for example, continues to demonstrate strong production efficiency. According to the latest Bureau for Food and Agricultural Policy (BFAP) 2025 Competitiveness Benchmark Report, compiled in collaboration with Wageningen University in the Netherlands, South African producers have made great progress in improving their competitive position in global benchmark study, surpassing the United States for the first time and second only to Brazil, the world’s leading exporter. The citrus industry has also established itself as a world leader in export markets, while South Africa has become a net exporter of key crops such as maize and soya.

These successes matter because they demonstrate a simple truth: resilient food systems are built on productive and competitive agricultural sectors.

Agriculture remains one of Africa's largest employers and a critical driver of economic activity. It supports livelihoods, strengthens rural economies and contributes significantly to broader economic growth. When agriculture performs well, the benefits extend far beyond the farm gate.

For South Africa, poultry offers a practical example of how sustainability, affordability and nutrition are interconnected. Poultry remains one of the most accessible and affordable sources of protein for millions of households. Maintaining that affordability requires more than production volumes alone. It depends on efficient use of resources, resilient supply chains, responsible production practices and continued investment across the value chain.

The resilience of South African grain farmers and the broader integrated agricultural value chain have been instrumental in supporting the poultry industry's competitiveness. Responsible food production in this context is not about producing less. It is about operating more efficiently, reducing waste, improving resource utilisation and strengthening the systems that ensure a reliable supply of food over the long term.

Innovation will play a critical role in achieving this. Across the agricultural sector, producers continue to invest in technologies and operational improvements that support better resource management, more efficient farming practices and stronger supply networks. Advances in water management, renewable energy integration, precision agriculture, cold-chain infrastructure and waste reduction all contribute to building more resilient food systems.

These investments are often viewed through a sustainability lens, but their impact extends much further. They help protect affordability, improve productivity and strengthen long-term supply resilience.

The conversation around food security must also recognise Africa's enormous potential.

The continent has some of the largest areas of uncultivated arable land in the world, yet it continues to experience significant levels of food insecurity. The long-term solution cannot be a dependence on imported food. It must be the development of stronger agricultural value chains capable of increasing local food output, creating employment opportunities and supporting economic growth.

This requires investment, infrastructure, policy certainty and a recognition that agriculture is a strategic national asset. In a world where many agricultural sectors benefit from significant government support, countries that prioritise food production and agricultural competitiveness are better positioned to strengthen food security and economic resilience.

Government has a critical role to play in creating the enabling conditions that allow producers, farmers and agribusinesses to invest with confidence. Reliable infrastructure, efficient logistics networks, energy security and supportive policy frameworks all influence the ability of food systems to grow and compete.

Ultimately, food security should be measured by a country's ability to consistently produce safe, affordable and nutritious food at scale.

Countries that become food exporters do so because they have built agricultural systems capable of generating surplus. In doing so, they create jobs, attract capital and strengthen long-term economic resilience.

Food security is not achieved by managing scarcity. It is achieved by creating abundance. For South Africa and the broader African continent, that should be the ambition.



