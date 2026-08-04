Rainbow employees celebrate Mandela Day by strengthening schools in local communities

This year's Mandela Day theme, "It's still in our hands to combat poverty and inequity," called on people around the world to dedicate their time, skills and resources to uplifting their communities. Rainbow Chicken employees in KwaZulu-Natal embraced that call by volunteering at two local schools in their areas of operation, helping create better learning environments for hundreds of children.

For Rainbow, Mandela Day provided an opportunity this year to make a meaningful contribution through practical initiatives that improve everyday experiences for young learners. From enhancing school facilities to supporting nutrition and creating spaces for play, every project was designed to leave something of lasting value behind.

As part of the Mandela Day celebrations, employees from the Rainbow P2 Processing Plant partnered with Khalawemuke Primary School in Hammarsdale to make a meaningful contribution to the school community. The team constructed a new playground featuring a seesaw, swings, a slide, climbing steps, and other play structures created from recycled tyres, providing learners with a safe, durable, and engaging recreational space.

In addition, Rainbow volunteers revamped the school's flower garden, creating a more welcoming and attractive environment for learners, educators, and visitors.

To further support learner wellbeing, employees prepared and served nutritious meals to 550 learners from Grade R to Grade 4, recognising the vital link between proper nutrition, health, and effective learning.

The team also supported the DO MORE Foundation's 67 Minutes of Play campaign by packing 47 Move & Play Kits for under resourced early childhood development centres. The kits will help young children develop essential physical, cognitive and social skills through play, while ECD practitioners will receive the resources and training needed to support their development.

This initiative reflects the spirit of Mandela Day by creating a lasting impact through sustainability, education, environmental stewardship, and community upliftment.

Sindiswa Dlamini, HR business partner at Rainbow's Hammarsdale Processing Plant, said Mandela Day serves as a powerful reminder that meaningful change is achieved when people come together to support and uplift their communities.

"Our employees embraced this initiative with great enthusiasm, eager to make a practical contribution that will leave a lasting impact on the learners. Seeing the children enjoy their new playground, the revitalised flower garden, and knowing that the vegetable garden will continue to provide learning opportunities and fresh produce for the school, made the day especially meaningful. We are proud to play a role in creating an environment where children can learn, grow, and thrive," she said.

At Cosmoore Primary School in Pietermaritzburg, recently adopted by Rainbow's KwaZulu-Natal Agriculture team as part of their ongoing community upliftment efforts, the day was spent refreshing classrooms with a fresh coat of paint, repairing broken windows and tidying the outdoor areas.

Zama Mdlalose, HR business partner for Rainbow's KwaZulu-Natal Agriculture team, said Mandela Day demonstrates the difference that can be made when employees use their skills and time to uplift local communities.

“Supporting schools is an investment in the future of the communities where we operate, where many of our employees received their education, and where their children continue to learn. By improving the learning environment at Cosmoore Primary School, we hope to create a space that inspires learners and empowers educators in the important work they do every day.

“This initiative reflects the commitment of our team, who came together to use their skills, expertise, and time to enhance conditions at the school. It also highlights the valuable support of our Rainbow leadership team in KZN, whose encouragement and dedication continue to inspire our mission to ‘Nourish the Nation’.”

Although these initiatives were completed in a single day, their value will continue to be felt long afterwards. The upgraded school facilities, new playground, vegetable garden and shared meals will benefit learners well beyond Mandela Day, reflecting the power of practical action to strengthen communities and create opportunities for the next generation.



