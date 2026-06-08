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    Sir Fruit expands functional wellness with De-Flame Shot

    As functional beverages continue gaining traction among health-conscious consumers, brands are increasingly developing products designed around specific wellness needs and seasonal routines.
    8 Jun 2026
    8 Jun 2026
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Sir Fruit has expanded its wellness shot portfolio with the launch of its new De-Flame Shot, introduced as part of the brand's broader winter range focused on functional health support.

    The new product combines cold-pressed mango, cucumber and mint with Devil’s claw and moringa leaf extract, ingredients commonly associated with anti-inflammatory properties and pain relief. The formulation also includes zinc and vitamins C and D, nutrients often linked to immune support and overall wellbeing.

    The launch reflects a wider consumer shift towards products that offer benefits beyond refreshment, with demand growing for convenient wellness-focused food and beverage options that fit into increasingly busy lifestyles.

    Functional shots have become an expanding category within the health and beverage market as consumers seek products designed around everyday routines, whether supporting immunity during colder months, aiding recovery after exercise or addressing general wellness goals.

    The De-Flame Shot joins Sir Fruit's existing "Ready Shot Go!" range, which includes Defense, Fiery Ginger, Immunity and Spicy Turmeric variants. Together, the range highlights the growing trend of beverages being positioned around specific use occasions and consumer needs.

    The move also signals how wellness products are becoming increasingly integrated into mainstream retail and everyday consumption habits rather than remaining within niche health categories.

    As consumers continue prioritising preventative health and convenience, functional products appear set to remain an evolving area of growth within the broader food and beverage industry.

    Read more: Sir Fruit, functional beverages
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