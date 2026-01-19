South Africa
    Closing date for submissions on White Paper on Citizenship extended

    The closing date for the submission of public comments on the Draft Revised White Paper on Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection has been extended from 31 January 2026 to 15 February 2026.
    19 Jan 2026
    19 Jan 2026
    Image source: © Shan Radcliffe - Bizcommunity.com
    Image source: © Shan Radcliffe - Bizcommunity.com

    “On 12 December 2025, the Department invited members of the public to submit comments on the Draft Revised White Paper, recognising that public consultation is a critical component of the policy development process. In order to maximise public participation and inclusivity following the festive season, the department has now extended the deadline to 15 February 2026.

    “Since the publication of the Draft Revised White Paper, the department has received valuable written submissions from members of the public and key stakeholders,” the Department of Home Affairs said in a statement.

    Comments may be submitted in writing until 15 February 2026 via email to az.vog.ahd@repapetihW or via post to The Director-General, Department of Home Affairs, Private Bag X114, Pretoria, 0001.

    “To further enhance public participation, the department is hosting a series of provincial public engagement sessions, as well as a national public consultation, from 15 to 30 January 2026.

    “The Draft Revised White Paper, together with the questionnaire, can be downloaded from the Department’s website at www.dha.gov.za,” the department added.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
