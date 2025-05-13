Automotive Dealers
    Automotive Dealers

    Chinese brand GAC to ramp up SA expansion with new cars

    Following its introduction to the South African market in 2024, Chinese car manufacturer GAC Motor is preparing to increase its presence in the country in 2025 with new products.
    13 May 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    "The year ahead will see the introduction of new models, advancements in electric mobility, and a continued expansion of the brand’s national dealership network," it said.

    GAC is introducing the tech Aion Y electric crossover SUV and the all-new GAC M8. Updates and new derivatives across the existing range are also on the cards.

    Aion Y | image supplied
    Aion Y | image supplied

    Sustainable mobility: A focus on new energy

    GAC said it will be launching both a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (Phev) and a fully electric vehicle (EV) in South Africa. These additions reflect the company’s commitment to sustainable driving solutions without compromising on performance, drive or quality.

    Expanding access: national dealer growth

    With 28 dealerships already in operation and plans to grow to 40 by the end of 2025, GAC is making investments to ensure customers across the country have access to its vehicles, as well as aftersales service and support.

    “We’re entering a very exciting phase for GAC Motor in South Africa,” says Brian Smith, marketing director of GAC Motor South Africa.

    “The developments planned for 2025 reflect our long-term commitment to the market and to offering South Africans more choice in advanced, reliable mobility.”

