Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

ActionCOACH SA Business CoachingMachine Tools Africa 2024Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Materials & Equipment News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

The Weekly Update EP:06 Chris Hattingh Breaks Down NHI, The New Bills & Laws Being Passed

The Weekly Update EP:06 Chris Hattingh Breaks Down NHI, The New Bills & Laws Being Passed

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Cambridge researchers break new ground in green cement

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    24 May 2024
    24 May 2024
    Researchers at the University of Cambridge have found a clever way to make cement that's good for the planet. This new cement, called Cambridge Electric Cement (CEC), could change how we build things and help fight climate change and has the potential to reshape the industry's approach to sustainability and significantly reduce its carbon footprint.
    Green cement would be a climate win for the globe. Source: Engin Akyurt/Pexels
    Green cement would be a climate win for the globe. Source: Engin Akyurt/Pexels

    Cement production is a major contributor to global CO2 emissions, accounting for approximately 7.5% of total human activity related carbon emissions.

    The conventional process involves the decarbonation of limestone and the combustion of fossil fuels, both of which release substantial amounts of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

    The Carbon Majors list of the companies responsible for four fifths of the world’s CO2 emissions includes Sasol. Graphic: Lisa Nelson / GroundUp
    Sasol makes the world CO2 emissions blacklist

      17 Apr 2024

    While efforts have been made to reduce emissions through fuel switching and the use of supplementary materials, these strategies have limitations and cannot achieve zero emissions.

    Cambridge method

    CEC offers a radical departure from traditional cement production by leveraging used cement, which is currently a waste product.

    In the research paper published in Nature researchers developed an all-electric process that eliminates both process and combustion emissions.

    The process involves reclinkering recovered cement paste, which has already been decarbonated, in an electric arc furnace (EAF) used for steel recycling.

    This not only produces high-quality Portland clinker but also reduces the emissions associated with steel recycling by decreasing the need for lime flux.

    By adopting this green cement process, construction professionals can significantly reduce the environmental impact of their projects.

    Sustainable construction

    Using CEC can lead to the creation of zero-emissions concrete, a major step towards achieving net-zero goals in the built environment.

    The kicker, however, is that the process is economically competitive with traditional cement production, making it a viable and attractive option for industry stakeholders.

    The development of CEC represents a major milestone in the pursuit of sustainable construction practices. With the global demand for cement projected to increase in the coming years, the scalability and economic viability of CEC make it a promising solution for meeting this demand while minimising environmental impact.

    As the construction industry increasingly prioritizes sustainability, CEC can play a key role in shaping a greener future for the built environment.

    Read more: carbon emissions, University of Cambridge, green cement, Lindsey Schutters
    NextOptions

    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity

    Related

    HPE SVP and MD of UKIMEA, Matt Harris, celebrating International Women's Day in 2024.
    HPE takes aim at Cisco, emphasises partner ecosystem and AI focus
     2 hours
    The merger would create a mining giant with a more extensive and diverse portfolio of assets, including copper, potash, iron ore, and metallurgical coal. This increased scale would give BHP greater market power and resilience against commodity price fluctuations.
    Anglo rejects third BHP bid, but Australian miner remains confident
     18 hours
    Professor Sampson Mamphweli was made Head of the Energy Secretariat in the office of the Chief Executive Officer at the South African National Energy Development Institute in January 2023
    Q&A: An inside look into Sanedi’s hydrogen progress
     1 day
    The fate of online news media hangs in the balance in the OpenAI vs Google fight for AI dominance. Source: Negative Space/Pexels
    OpenAI inks News Corp deal, Google threatens to cut news funding
     1 day
    Apple has evolved its Find My service to be always on which benefits device users, but also compromises safety.
    Apple may have turned Wi-Fi routers into a privacy threat
     2 days
    South Africa is committing major resources to establish the hydrogen economy.
    The hydrogen economy is alive and well in SA
     3 days
    Saudi Arabia is making moves in the global telecoms industry
    CompCom approves Saudi telecom deal to acquire CMC Networks
     3 days
    Microsoft unveiled its new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop which both run on Qualcomm Snapdragon X processors.
    Microsoft unveils Copilot+ PCs, sends Qualcomm stock through the roof
     3 days
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz