    Calling all innovators: Global Startup Awards Africa 2024 seeks final entries

    10 Apr 2024
    10 Apr 2024
    The Global Startup Awards Africa is calling on African innovators, startups, and ecosystem enablers dedicated to solving critical global challenges to enter and finalise the 2024 edition.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The categories are aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the African Union Agenda including; GreenTech, HealthTech, Mobility and Logistics, AgriTech, FinTech, and Women in Tech. With Africa being the youngest continent globally, boasting 60% of its population under 25 years old, GSA Africa aims to empower the youth to shape the future through innovation with the introduction of the Youth Startup category for founders under the age of 26.

    The competition unfolds in four pivotal phases, and winners will embark on a journey through national and regional levels before converging at the GSA Africa Summit in Addis Ababa the Capital of Ethiopia. Delegates can expect a week-long festival to network, and showcase their innovation followed by an awards dinner to celebrate the African winners who have the opportunity to compete on the global stage.

    The summit offers a platform for innovators to connect, celebrate, and propel Africa's most innovative minds forward along with ambassadors, international investors, corporate leaders, and key government stakeholders.

    Moreover, winners gain exclusive access to the GIIG Africa fund and the Global Startup Awards Alumni Network, offering invaluable networking opportunities, mentorship, and connections with regional and global stakeholders.

    Applications for the 2024 GSA Africa close on 5 May, with only finalised applications eligible to progress to the next round. The application process is free and easy to follow. For more information and to apply, visit www.globalstartupawardsafrica.com. The GIIG Africa fund is open to qualified investors, for information contact acirfa.giig@oj.

