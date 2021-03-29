Finance Banking
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsLoeriesPendoringIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

SAICAHuman8Edge GrowthAICPA & CIMAPaycorp GroupBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Banking News South Africa

News Finance & Insurance Banking

Brazil's Petrobras to purchase offshore oil block stake in South Africa

By Andre Romani
3 Oct 2024
3 Oct 2024
Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras announced on Tuesday, 1 October 2024 that its board gave a green light to acquire a 10% stake in the offshore Deep Western Orange Basin (DWOB) oil block in South Africa, according to a securities filing.
Source: Reuters.
Source: Reuters.

The purchase of the stake in the deep water field followed a competitive process held by French oil major Total, which operates the project and will retain a 40% stake in the block.

Read more: Total, Petrobras
Share this article
NextOptions

Source: Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Related
More industry news

NextOptions
Let's do Biz