YouthMonth: Ashanti Mbanga is empowering SA for a sustainable energy future

The transition from transportation to energy efficiency was a natural progression, sparked by my work on electrified mobility and exposure to the broader energy sector. South Africa, being an emerging economy, relies heavily on energy for growth, much like transportation.
The national energy efficiency project, particularly the appliance standards and labelling programme, intrigued me due to the significant energy-saving potential in this sector.
Additionally, my interest in local protection regulation and international trade, stemming from my previous work, further motivated me to take on this challenge.
The energy efficiency standards and labeling (S&L) programme has achieved several milestones. We successfully transitioned from a voluntary to a mandatory program, enforcing compliance with minimum energy performance standards (MEPS) and energy efficiency labelling for appliances.
This has maximised energy savings and helped us meet national energy conservation goals. We've also expanded MEPS to include general service lamps and electric motors.
Another significant achievement is the upcoming redesign of the South African Energy Efficiency Label, which is nearing its 10-year anniversary. This redesign is necessary to reflect advancements in technology and higher efficiency levels of modern appliances.
We are also exploring the replication of this success in other sectors, particularly water efficiency. Developing water efficiency labels for plumbing fixtures and water-consuming devices is a promising area of opportunity.
The S&L programme has a strong focus on awareness creation and capacity building. We actively engage young people by appointing and training them as promoters to educate the public about energy efficiency labels.
Our procurement processes also favour young and female entrepreneurs, fostering collaboration and empowerment
Within Sanedi, I mentor young talents like Motlatsi Litabe and Kwena Matlwa, whose innovative approaches align with our mission.
Sanedi's ongoing internship programme further provides opportunities for young professionals to gain experience and contribute to the energy sector's future.
Our internship program typically spans 12-24 months and targets graduates in various fields, including engineering, economics, science, and management.
We also welcome graduates in supporting functions like legal, communications, and HR. The programme offers a balanced blend of applying academic knowledge to real-world challenges and providing further education and development through tailored plans.
This approach equips interns with the skills and experience needed to thrive in the broader energy sector.
SAFEE focuses on promoting and exposing more women to the energy management field through coaching, mentorship, and knowledge sharing.
We encourage our members to advocate for women in the sector and serve as positive role models
Personally, I contribute through workplace mentorship, influencing conversations on key energy platforms, and aligning our actions with the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy's Women Empowerment and Gender Equality Strategy.
The globalisation of electric mobility presents an interesting challenge for South Africa, as we currently rely on exports of internal combustion engine vehicles. As international markets shift towards electric vehicles (EVs), we will need to adapt to meet the demands of this convergence between electricity and mobility.
Energy efficiency will play a crucial role in this transition
Households also have a unique opportunity to contribute by generating power from sources like rooftop solar, charging EVs at home and work, and potentially even transferring excess energy back to the grid. This could be revolutionary for a country facing electricity shortages.
While these concepts have been explored in South Africa before, challenges like resistance to change, outdated policies, and uncertainties around energy supply have slowed progress.
However, globalisation may force the necessary changes in the future. Having energy efficiency specialists with diverse backgrounds, including transport economics, will be an asset in navigating these complex issues.
Energy efficiency is a collective responsibility, and we must all strive to use scarce resources wisely.