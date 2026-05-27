Africa accelerates shift to unified security systems, Genetec report finds

Genetec Inc, a provider of enterprise physical security software, has released new insights from its 2026 State of Physical Security survey, highlighting a growing shift across Africa toward modern, connected security infrastructure.

Quintin Roberts, regional sales manager at Genetec Inc. Image supplied

Based on a global survey of more than 180 physical security professionals in the region, the findings point to rising demand for unified security platforms that provide a single operational environment for video surveillance, access control, analytics, and cybersecurity.

The report shows that over 70% of organisations globally now operate unified or integrated security systems, reflecting a broader move away from siloed technologies toward consolidated platforms that enhance visibility and operational efficiency.

Markets such as South Africa, where surveillance infrastructure is widely deployed across retail, mining, financial services, and transport, the focus is moving beyond basic monitoring to intelligent, data-driven platforms that support both protection and operational decision-making.

Organisations across South Africa are rethinking how security systems fit into their broader digital environments,” said Quintin Roberts, regional sales manager at Genetec Inc.

“Unified platforms allow teams to move away from reactive monitoring and toward security operations that deliver real‑time insight, stronger control, and closer alignment with IT.”

System upgrades driven by integration and IT alignment

Modernisation is accelerating as organisations replace legacy infrastructure. Around 60% of respondents cite the need to integrate new technologies as the primary driver for upgrading existing systems, underscoring the importance of interoperability and scalability.

In Africa, 73% of end users report that IT departments receive physical security data, significantly higher than the global average of 52%, signalling stronger alignment between IT and security functions.

As organisations expand digital infrastructure, many still operate fragmented systems, creating challenges around integration, scalability, and real-time monitoring.

Connected systems raise cybersecurity stakes

Cybersecurity is becoming a critical priority. Africa’s rapid adoption of connected devices, including IP cameras and smart access control systems, is expanding the potential attack surface, driving closer collaboration between IT and security teams.

At the same time, regional interest in AI driven analytics has more than doubled among end users, with organisations increasingly using automation to enhance monitoring, improve incident response, and generate actionable insights.

“Unified security systems are no longer just about consolidation,” added Roberts. “They are becoming a foundation for how organizations across Africa manage risk, resilience, and operational complexity as digital transformation accelerates.”

Adoption challenges remain

Despite progress, challenges persist across emerging markets across Africa. Skills shortages in cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, and data analytics continue to limit adoption, while supply chain constraints impact deployment timelines.

The report notes that 38% of respondents in Africa cite training and upskilling as a key challenge, compared to a 21% EMEA average, highlighting a widening skills gap. Overall, the findings reinforce the evolution of physical security into a strategic business function, one that supports operational resilience, improves decision-making, and drives long-term growth.

The 2026 State of Physical Security Report is based on insights from more than 7,300 physical security professionals worldwide, including end users, channel partners, consultants, and manufacturers, and is now available for download.