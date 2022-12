The South African XTERRA Championship has announced 2XU as its official wetsuit partner. Taking place on 21 and 22 January 2023, the off-road triathlon returns to Elgin Valley, created by the caveman and seven-time world champion Conrad Stoltz. This will be the first event of the XTERRA World Tour in 2023. Off-road athletes can compete on every terrain in 22 nations to qualify for the next XTERRA World Championship.