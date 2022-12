South African retailer Woolworths Holdings Limited (WHL) shares will be listed on A2X Markets (A2X) from 2 December 2022. WHL's primary listing on the JSE will not be affected by its secondary listing on A2X.

A2X is a licensed stock exchange that lists shares for trade. This secondary listing reduces fees and transaction costs for WHL investors without adding expense or regulation to WHL, benefiting both parties.