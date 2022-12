Checkers won several major awards at the 2022 Retail Design and Development Awards (RDDA). South African Council of Shopping Centres (SASC) organises the RDDAs to recognise and award South African shopping centres for outstanding design and economic success.

Franschhoek's Checkers Foods store won the 2022 Spectrum Award for innovation, economic and artistic excellence. The supermarket earned two other awards: Drakenstein Sentrum, Paarl (winner) and Checkers Foods Franschhoek (joint winner).