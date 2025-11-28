South Africa
    Riverbed announces partnership with Kellanova

    28 Nov 2025
    28 Nov 2025

    Riverbed has announced its appointment as the public relations partner for Kellanova South Africa (formerly Kellogg’s).

    As part of the mandate, Riverbed will provide strategic corporate communications direction and support for the Kellanova Better Days™ Promise, the company’s global commitment to advance sustainable and equitable access to food.

