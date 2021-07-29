Digital In brief South Africa

Smart Africa Alliance welcomes Google as a member

29 Jul 2021
Smart Africa Alliance has welcomed Google as a platinum member. As a member of the alliance, Google will contribute towards closing the digital gap in Africa through advancing digital skills development.

Google and Smart Africa will also work together to contribute towards Africa's development of broadband connectivity, data governance and the ICT startups as well as innovation ecosystem which are all key initiatives that the alliance is undertaking.

Smart Africa also welcomed the Islamic Republic of Mauritania and the Republic of Sudan as new country members.
