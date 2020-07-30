Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Special offer on selected online short courses: July-October 2020

30 Jul 2020
Issued by: Stellenbosch Academy of Design & Photography
Expand your creative and marketing skills through short courses on offer at the Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography. The Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography is situated in Techno Park, the innovation hub of Stellenbosch.
The academy offers various short courses over the duration of the year. Focusing on creative, photography and marketing content, these courses offer the opportunity to substantially expand one’s skill levels as required in today's competitive marketing and creative arenas.

The main aim of the short courses are to encourage and expand skill levels. This applies to individuals as well as businesses, who would like to register their staff members, on courses.

CourseNormal priceSpecial offer
Introduction to Graphic DesignR7,865R4,500
Digital MarketingR5,150R4,000
Introduction to InstagramR2,500R1,500
Social MediaR1,760R950
Smartphone photographyR1,200R750
Marketing 101R4,800R2,500


The courses are currently offered online due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
All short courses require a minimum of five delegates. Should you require any further information, visit our website: www.stellenboschacademy.co.za or contact



The Stellenbosch Academy enables young talents to develop, visualize and communicate innovative ideas for economic and social progress.
