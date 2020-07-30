Special offer on selected online short courses: July-October 2020

Expand your creative and marketing skills through short courses on offer at the Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography. The Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography is situated in Techno Park, the innovation hub of Stellenbosch.
The academy offers various short courses over the duration of the year. Focusing on creative, photography and marketing content, these courses offer the opportunity to substantially expand one’s skill levels as required in today's competitive marketing and creative arenas.
The main aim of the short courses are to encourage and expand skill levels. This applies to individuals as well as businesses, who would like to register their staff members, on courses.
Course
Normal price
Special offer
Introduction to Graphic Design
R7,865
R4,500
Digital Marketing
R5,150
R4,000
Introduction to Instagram
R2,500
R1,500
Social Media
R1,760
R950
Smartphone photography
R1,200
R750
Marketing 101
R4,800
R2,500
The courses are currently offered online due to the Covid-19 pandemic. All short courses require a minimum of five delegates. Should you require any further information, visit our website: www.stellenboschacademy.co.za or contact
