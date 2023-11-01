Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Joe PublicMeltwaterHoward AudioOnPoint PRaHead Marketing ServicesBizcommunity.comBoomtownGrey AfricaBroad MediaIMC ConferenceBrandMappDStv Media SalesNew MediaTDMCBusiness and Arts South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Film & Cinematography Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Film lays gender-based violence bare

1 Nov 2023
Issued by: Gravel Road Distribution Group
That's What She Said film shares new perspectives on scourge of GBV in South Africa
Lesedi Job
Lesedi Job
Tracy Going
Tracy Going

In the build-up to 16 Days of Activism against Women and Child Abuse in South Africa 2023, a groundbreaking local film is laying the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) bare. That’s What She Said: A Social Inquiry, a documentary by directed by Natasha Sutherland and produced by Tracy Going and Lesedi Job, sheds new light on the phenomenon, by elevating new voices, while exploring Going’s endurance after an abusive relationship many years back.

Film lays gender-based violence bare

While That’s What She Said will not be released with the traditional approach in cinemas, corporate organisations are invited to book screenings at cinemas or on their own premises. The intention is for the film to be seen in groups and leveraged to spark meaningful discussion around the pressing phenomenon of GBV, so that dialogue can play a role in positive change. Screenings are available until 14 December.

South Africa is considered to be the rape capital of the world with 10,818 rape cases reported in the first quarter of 2022. New research* reveals that the rate at which women are killed by intimate partners in this country is five times higher than the global average. GBV, a widespread and common occurrence in SA, is deeply ingrained in homes, workplaces, cultures and traditions. This pandemic, because of unequal power between genders, has far-reaching effects that go on beyond the violence itself. GBV manifests in various forms that include physical, emotional, psychological, financial or structural harm usually perpetrated by intimate partners, work colleagues, strangers and even institutions.

Film lays gender-based violence bare

The film centres around reactions to the acclaimed theatre adaptation of the memoir Brutal Legacy (SA Best Seller) penned by Tracy Going (award winning former TV and Radio news anchor), a survivor of GBV herself, and the high-profile case that dominated local media in the late 1990’s, at a time when GBV received little, if any attention. The book is being re-released to coincide with the film, now with a prologue and epilogue added, providing closure to her story and additional information about what occurred after the events in the book.

What makes the documentary That’s What She Said: A Social Inquiry unique, is that the narrative, represented in haunting scenes from the theatre performance, is woven alongside commentary from a panel of unrelated men from diverse backgrounds. Their reactions after viewing the provocative play provide intriguing insights regarding this controversial social issue. The result is the powerful message that GBV knows no gender. In fact, it affects us all.

Film lays gender-based violence bare

Corporate organisations that wish to book a screening either in a cinema or at their own premises can go to this website for more information, https://www.gravelroadafrica.com/twss, or contact moc.acirfadaorlevarg@wehttam

That’s What She Said peels back the curtain on the paradoxes that exist in homes and society, where, all too often GBV hides behind facades and where the very essence of care and compassion are tragically distorted into cruelty and suffering,” said Benjamin Cowley, CEO, Gravel Road Distribution Group. “It’s time to stop the scourge and stand up against this awful phenomenon. I hope that the film helps to raise understanding of the gravity of GBV in SA and that corporates comes forward to play a role in elevating conversations around this important issue,” he added.

NextOptions
Read more: Natasha Sutherland, Benjamin Cowley

Related

#OnTheBigScreen: The Umbrella Men, Lightyear, Last Seen Alive and The Artist's Wife
#OnTheBigScreen: The Umbrella Men, Lightyear, Last Seen Alive and The Artist's Wife17 Jun 2022
#OnTheBigScreen: The Bad Guys and The Last Bus
#OnTheBigScreen: The Bad Guys and The Last Bus8 Apr 2022
Source: © Tima Miroshnichenko
Gravel Road Feature Pitching Competition supports local creative talent in film16 Mar 2022
#OnTheBigScreen: House of Gucci, Time is up, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon and Daryn's Gym
#OnTheBigScreen: House of Gucci, Time is up, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon and Daryn's Gym3 Dec 2021
Celebrate supreme women on e.tv
eMediaCelebrate supreme women on e.tv7 Jun 2017

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz