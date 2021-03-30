Natural Medicine Company news South Africa

Can CBD help treat symptoms of anxiety?

30 Mar 2021
Issued by: Bioplus Vit-ality
Did you know that anxiety affects more than 300 million people worldwide1, with as many as one in six South Africans suffering from this mental health disorder2?

Anxiety is a common and serious medical illness that negatively affects how you feel, the way you think, and how you act. It can lead to various emotional and physical problems and can decrease one’s ability to function at work and at home.3

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a natural compound known as a cannabinoid and is found in the cannabis plant. Some research suggests that CBD oil and other CBD products may be beneficial for symptoms of anxiety.4


In a recent online survey, almost 62% of CBD users reported using CBD to treat a medical condition, particularly pain and anxiety. Interestingly, most people said that CBD relieves their symptoms effectively and without serious side effects.5

To help South Africans better manage symptoms of anxiety, pharmaceutical company Adcock Ingram launched a range of premium quality CBD products. Included in the range, is ADCO CBD Stress,6 available in 200mg (15ml) drops, 600mg (30ml) drops, and 30 capsules (20mg CBD per capsule).


ADCO CBD Stress contains CBD isolate, which is the purest form of CBD.6 ADCO CBD Stress is free from THC, tartrazine, and sugar. Each batch is laboratory tested and quality controlled to ensure that you get the highest quality CBD at the correct dose.6

The drops contain medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) carrier oil with added vitamin E. MCT is one of the best carrier oils to use because it is easy to digest and absorb.7

Trusted, reliable, reputable ADCO CBD products are available from selected Clicks and Dis-Chem stores, as well as selected independent pharmacies and online stores. For more information, visit: www.adcocbd.co.za join the conversation on Instagram and Facebook.


References:
1MedicineNet – WHO article - More than 300 Million People Worldwide Have Depression. 2017 HealthDay.
2The South African College of Applied Psychology: The shocking state of mental health in South Africa in 2019. Aug 21, 2019
3American Psychiatric Association. Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5), Fifth edition. 2013.
4Healthline, How to Try CBD for Depression, Medically reviewed by Zara Risoldi Cochrane, Pharm.D., M.S., FASCP — Written by Kimberly Holland on July 29, 2019
5Corroon J, Phillips JA. A cross-sectional study of cannabidiol users. Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research 2018;3.1:152-161.
6ADCO CBD Stress. Professional information leaflet. 25 November 2019.
7Da Silva Lima R, Block JM. Coconut oil: what do we really know about it so far? Food Quality and Safety 2019;3:61-72.

Bioplus Vit-ality
BIOPLUS® VIT-ALITY is a multi-vitamin and -mineral range providing a day-to-day solution for sustainable energy.
