Skills Development News South Africa

Africa


#WomensMonth: Cidb awards celebrate outstanding women in construction

28 Aug 2023
The Empowerment and Recognition of Women in Construction (ERWIC) awards is a platform to celebrate and empower women in construction that fulfils the Construction Industry Development Board's (cidb) mandate to transform the construction industry. They recognise women mentors, projects, and youth ownership in various categories and disciplines. The awards aim to inspire and uplift women who are building the nation.
ERWIC award winners. Source: x.com
ERWIC award winners. Source: x.com

The 4th annual event was atended by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure’s minister Sihle Zikalala, who in his keynote address emphasised the importance of women conquering stereotypes and reaching new heights in the construction sector. He underscored that the remarkable achievements of women in this field should serve as an inspiration, enabling transformation and diversification in the construction industry to ensure it is not male dominated but instead actively prioritizes female participation.

“Women are not second-class citizens. I am calling for a concerted effort to improve the representation of women in the construction sector and across South Africa,’’ he said

How building information modelling could help transform the local construction industry
How building information modelling could help transform the local construction industry

By 30 Jan 2023

Bongani Dladla, CEO of the cidb, highlighted the ERWIC awards as a platform to celebrate and recognise women in construction, playing a crucial role in fostering transformation and empowerment and contributing to a more inclusive country.

“As with many technical and engineering industries, the built environment still has much progress to make before it can be called ‘truly transformed, but the awards are a testament to the fact that we are starting to make a difference,” he explained

Category Winners

Project Delivery Excellence of the Year (Grade 1): Magz Projects for the Connection of Phase One (1) buildings to the existing backup generator at Bensonvale Office Complex for DPWI, Joe Gqabi Region.

Project Delivery Excellence of the Year (Grade 2-4): Siphumelele Business Enterprise for the Langelibomvu Secondary School project.

Project Delivery Excellence of the Year (Grade 5-6): Kapcor Construction for the M1 Bridge Rehabilitation project.

Project Delivery Excellence of the Year (Grade 7 and up): Nokhanya Services for the Harare Phase 1 Housing Project.

Rural Project of the Year: Sue Phalane Trading and Projects for the Upgrading of Roads in Ramokokastad and Bojating-Road 3 project.

Mentoring Entity of the Year: Siphumelele Business Enterprise.

Professional Team of the Year: RTT Consulting.

Woman-owned Construction Entity of the Year: VEA Road Maintenance and Civils.

Woman Mentor of the Year: Suzan Portia Phalane from Sue Phalane Trading and Projects.

Women with Disability Contractor of the Year: Qeda Contracting and Services cc.

Exceptional Woman in Construction Contributor of the Year: Revona Botha from Robus Engineering Training Services.

Profound impact

The awards concluded with the Chairman’s Award going to Nyami Mandindi, who has extensive executive and organisational leadership, excelling in co-creating sustainable business and change strategies with leadership teams.

With a background spanning various industries and sectors, Mandindi has initiated and managed complex organisational growth projects, advised the government on procurement reform, played key roles in major infrastructure projects, and contributed significantly to transportation planning for the 2010 World Cup, among other accomplishments.

“What is even more heartening is that we are not only seeing more women starting and running construction companies, but more women are being appointed in very senior positions within the sector and this we applaud,” said Khulile Nzo, chairperson of the cidb, to end the night.

He also highlighted the significance of these awards during Women's Month and emphasized the profound impact that the cidb ERWIC Awards finalists and winners are leaving on the construction industry.

