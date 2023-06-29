Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Joe PublicSAICAAICPA & CIMAEasyDebitMotsepe AdvertisingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Economy News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


South Africa to host Brics summit despite Putin arrest warrant

29 Jun 2023
South Africa said on Thursday, 29 June, it will host the Brics bloc summit in August as planned, amid speculation that it may move to China so Russia's President Vladimir Putin can attend in a nation not obliged to arrest him on war-crimes accusations.
Source: Reuters. Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Naryn-Kala fortress in Derbent in the southern region of Dagestan, Russia, 28 June 2023.
Source: Reuters. Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Naryn-Kala fortress in Derbent in the southern region of Dagestan, Russia, 28 June 2023.

South Africa has a duty as a signatory to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to arrest Putin if he attends the talks between the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India and China, due to an arrest warrant over the deportation of children from Ukraine.

Putin denies the charges.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa met with him on 17 June in Russia, historically a strong ally of the governing African National Congress (ANC) since it was a liberation movement fighting white minority rule decades ago.

"South Africa will host the 15th Brics Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Sandton, Johannesburg, from 22 to 24 August 2023," the Department of International Relations said in a statement.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed in a text message that this meant the whole summit, including the main part involving the Brics heads of state, would take place in South Africa.

He and a spokesperson for the international relations department declined to comment on whether or not Putin will attend.

Contemplating venue change

South African officials had at the end of last month said the Brics countries were considering moving the summit to China, which is not a member of the international court. They could still decide to change the venue at the last minute.

Source: Reuters.
Countries seek Brics membership, driven by desire for common currency

By 1 day ago

On Tuesday, 27 June, South Africa's minister of international relations Naledi Pandor said Putin had not yet replied to an invitation, sent before the ICC charged him on 18 March.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are all planning to attend, Pandor said.

South Africa says it is neutral in the Ukraine conflict, but has been criticised by Western powers for being friendly to Russia, including hosting foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and conducting joint naval exercises.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: BRICS, BRICS Summit, Putin, Ukraine Russia conflict



Related

Source: Reuters.
Countries seek Brics membership, driven by desire for common currency1 day ago
Source: Reuters.
Stocks down, gold up as investors embrace safe havens after Russia mutiny3 days ago
Source: © Michael Turner - 123RF
Inflation, global growth, and recession fears driving current risk aversion3 days ago
Source: Reuters.
Weak Chinese PMI data further drives risk-off sentiment31 May 2023
Source: Reuters/Jeenah Moon. A view of the New York City skyline of Manhattan and the Hudson River.
New York still top, Moscow sinks in finance centre ranking22 Sep 2022
Source: Russian Embassy in Indonesia. Russian President, Vladimir Putin is seen here meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the Kremlin, Moscow, in June this year.
G-20 Summit prepares for turn up of Putin7 Sep 2022
Source: Reuters. Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with graduates of military academies on the eve of the 81st anniversary of the Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union in World War Two in Moscow, Russia June 21, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Kremlin
Russia is rerouting trade to BRICS countries - Putin24 Jun 2022
Source: Supplied.
Strong dollar driven by soaring US bond yields19 Apr 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz