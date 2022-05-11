Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Mineworkers Investment CompanyIrvine PartnersBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Economy News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa


Mergers and acquisitions in sub-Saharan Africa hit $7bn

11 May 2022
Global financial-market data provider, Refinitiv, released the first quarter 2022 investment banking analysis for sub-Saharan Africa.

Source: 123RF
Source: 123RF
According to the report, an estimated $97.3m worth of investment banking fees were generated in sub-Saharan Africa during the first quarter of 2022, down 9% from the same period in 2021 and the lowest first-quarter total since 2014.

The value of announced mergers and acquisition (M&A) transactions with any sub-Saharan African involvement reached $7bn during the first three months of 2022, 13% less than the value recorded during the same period in 2021 and a four-year low, despite an 11% increase in the number of deals.

Sub-Saharan African equity and equity-related issuance totalled $496.9m during the first quarter of 2022, compared to just $18.4m during the same period last year.

Sub-Saharan African debt issuance totalled $9.4bn during the first quarter of 2022, down 30% from the value recorded during the same period in 2021, although historically high with only 2018 and 2021 registering higher first-quarter totals.

Investment banking fees


Equity capital market underwriting fees declined 1% to $8.8m, the lowest first-quarter total in 12 years. Debt capital market fees declined 16% from last year’s record start to $40.7m, while syndicated lending fees declined 81% to $6.3m.

Advisory fees earned in the region from completed M&A transactions reached a three-year high of $41.4m, an increase of 163% compared to the first three months of 2021. 79% of all sub-Saharan African fees were generated in South Africa during the first quarter of 2022, and 33% were earned from deals in the High Technology sector. Goldman Sachs earned the most investment banking fees in the region during the first quarter of 2022, a total of $11.4m or an 11.7% share of the total fee pool.

Mergers and acquisitions


Deals worth $5.2bn involved a sub-Saharan African target, a 10% increase from the first quarter of 2021.

While domestic deals declined 17% from last year, inbound deals involving a non-sub-Saharan African acquiror increased 44% to $3bn, the highest first quarter total in five years.

Meanwhile, sub-Saharan African outbound M&A totalled $776m, less than half the value recorded during the same period last year and with a 15% decline in the number of deals. High technology was the most targeted sector by value in sub-Saharan Africa during the first quarter of 2022, while the financial sector saw the highest number of deals in the region.

South Africa was the most targeted nation, with $2.5bn in M&A announcements, equivalent to 48% of total activity recorded in the region. With advisory work on deals worth a combined $1.8bn, Goldman Sachs held the top spot in the financial-advisor ranking for deals with any sub-Saharan African involvement during Q1 2022.

Source: © sedatseven
SA earns over half of investment banking fees in sub-Saharan Africa

12 Oct 2021


Equity capital markets


All proceeds were raised by follow-on issuance with MTN Nigeria Communications and South African coal exporter, Thungela Resources among those in the region raising new equity funds from follow-ons.

No convertible or initial public offerings were recorded in the region. Issuers in Nigeria raised more in the equity capital markets than any other sub-Saharan African nation during the first quarter of 2022, a total of $277.1m, while South African issuers raised a combined $219.9m.

Morgan Stanley took first place in the sub-Saharan African Enterprise Content Management underwriting league table during the first quarter of 2022 with a 23% market share, followed Java Capital with 13%.

Debt capital markets


The number of issues declined 43% from last year at this time. South Africa was the most active issuer nation during the first quarter of 2022, accounting for 59% of total bond proceeds, followed by Nigeria (22%) and Ivory Coast (14%).

Issuers in the technology sector accounted for 56% of proceeds raised during the first three months of 2022, while government and agency issuers accounted for 27%.

Citi took the top spot in the sub-Saharan African bond bookrunner ranking during the first quarter of 2022, with $1.7bn of related proceeds, or an 18.1% market share.
NextOptions

Related

Source:
CSG and CiTi's Women in Business programme calls for applications23 Aug 2021
Global Citizen announces lineup for Global Citizen Live 2021
OnPoint PRGlobal Citizen announces lineup for Global Citizen Live 202128 Jul 2021
July Ndlovu, CEO, Thungela Resources
Thungela starts trading on JSE after unbundling from Anglo American7 Jun 2021
CiTi is recruiting female entrepreneurs to join Women in Business programme
CiTi is recruiting female entrepreneurs to join Women in Business programme5 Aug 2020
Applications open for Women in Business programme
Applications open for Women in Business programme8 May 2020
Lara Rosmarin aims to change the playing field for businesswomen
Lara Rosmarin aims to change the playing field for businesswomen28 Feb 2020
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz