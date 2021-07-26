Covid-19 News South Africa

SA moves to Adjusted Alert Level 3

26 Jul 2021
The overall decline in new Covid-19 infections means that South Africa can move to Adjusted Alert Level 3 with the associated easing of restrictions on gatherings, movement and the sale of alcohol.
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Addressing the nation on Sunday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa said: “Based on the recommendations of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19, and inputs from the President’s Coordinating Council, Cabinet this afternoon decided that the country should be moved from Adjusted Alert Level 4 and be placed on Adjusted Alert Level 3.

“This will take effect later this evening once the regulations have been gazetted."

Under Adjusted Alert Level 3



Vaccine rollout


The president announced that anyone older than 18 will be eligible for a vaccine from 1 September 2021.

In the last few weeks, the country’s vaccination campaign has gained momentum, with more than 240,000 vaccines being administered every weekday. “As a result, we have now administered more than 6.3-million vaccines, with over 10% of our population having received a vaccine dose. This has been possible through close collaboration between government and the private sector and with the active support of other social partners.”

Ramaphosa said in the coming weeks, government will substantially increase the rate of vaccination with an increase in the number of vaccination sites and improvement the vaccination registration system.

He said that the substantial increase in the rate of vaccination will be made possible by improvements in the supply of vaccines.

“Within the next two to three months, we are scheduled to receive around 31-million additional doses from Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. We are taking decisive action now to secure the livelihoods of millions of people that have been threatened by both the pandemic and the unrest,” he said.


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za
SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.
Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
alcohol sales, vaccines, curfew, COVID-19, interprovincial travel

