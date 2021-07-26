SA moves to Adjusted Alert Level 3

Telkom has announced that its CEO and executive director Sipho Maseko will step down on 30 June 2022. The telecoms company said the process to appoint a successor is well underway and a designated group CEO will be announced in the not too distant future.
It is possible that cooking oil prevented more looting in South Africa in the last week than the president, the ANC, the intelligence community, the army and the police combined. This, without question, says something about the versatility of the product. It says even more about the state of the state. When you are shown up by canola, you might want to revisit your strategy.ByHoward Feldman
Performance Media across Search, Social and Programmatic platforms is the single fastest growing area of digital media in South Africa. Combine that with the detailed analysis of campaign management, tagging and ad operations, and it becomes apparent that these highly specialist functions require a highly specialised unit.
The Transnet Port Terminals website has been hacked, implying that all companies under Transnet have been affected. All Transnet websites were down at the time when reporting was done for this SA Trucker article. The publication cited sources who requested to remain anonymous because they are not allowed to speak to the media.
The overall decline in new Covid-19 infections means that South Africa can move to Adjusted Alert Level 3 with the associated easing of restrictions on gatherings, movement and the sale of alcohol.
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Addressing the nation on Sunday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa said: “Based on the recommendations of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19, and inputs from the President’s Coordinating Council, Cabinet this afternoon decided that the country should be moved from Adjusted Alert Level 4 and be placed on Adjusted Alert Level 3.
“This will take effect later this evening once the regulations have been gazetted."
The president announced that anyone older than 18 will be eligible for a vaccine from 1 September 2021.
In the last few weeks, the country’s vaccination campaign has gained momentum, with more than 240,000 vaccines being administered every weekday. “As a result, we have now administered more than 6.3-million vaccines, with over 10% of our population having received a vaccine dose. This has been possible through close collaboration between government and the private sector and with the active support of other social partners.”
Ramaphosa said in the coming weeks, government will substantially increase the rate of vaccination with an increase in the number of vaccination sites and improvement the vaccination registration system.
He said that the substantial increase in the rate of vaccination will be made possible by improvements in the supply of vaccines.
“Within the next two to three months, we are scheduled to receive around 31-million additional doses from Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. We are taking decisive action now to secure the livelihoods of millions of people that have been threatened by both the pandemic and the unrest,” he said.
SOURCE
SAnews.gov.za SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates. Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.